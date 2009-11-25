‘Tis the season for red berries and more red berries

I have three skimmia and their berries have been ripening all fall. Now fully red, they’re ready for the holidays.

I don’t believe it’s possible to have too many berries. The orange pyracantha berries that come in fall are lovely with all the autumnal and Thanksgiving decorations but nothing beats the berries, reddening as I write, that abound this time of year. Little sprigs of them, tucked into greenery of all kinds, whether wreathes, swags or roping, make all the difference in the world. Because all varieties of hollies are familiar to most folks, I’d like to review two other sources of berries less well known.

The first of these — and this is a plant that has so many virtues, you really must own some — is skimmia. Not only is it evergreen, not only does it have white flowers in the spring and bright red berries now, not only does it enjoy shade, but it is, yes! deer-proof. Now you must admit it’s hard to beat that combination of assets. Skimmia is suitable for borders as well as foundation plantings since it is evergreen, and does well in containers of a large enough size. As with most low, bushy shrubs, the best effect is achieved when several plants are grouped together; a minimum of three is probably best. This grouping will also highlight the display of berries.

If your skimmia yellows over the summer, you’ve chosen too sunny a location. The best time to move the plant is now, when the berries are fully formed and the plant is actually dormant. Find a place with mostly shade and well-drained soil. Although skimmia does not require heavy feeding, if the color of the foliage is a paler than normal green or yellowish, then you should certainly feed. Use a fertilizer labeled “for evergreens” in late spring, watering liberally after application.

It’s important to note that there are two different varieties of skimmia generally available in nurseries and you should choose carefully. Those two varieties are japonica and reevesiana. If you choose Skimmia japonica, you must be sure to purchase both male and female plants; the male plants are slightly larger and have larger flower clusters as well. A good nursery would not let you purchase only one. Skimmia reevesiana is a very attractive dwarf variety that seldom attains a height of over 2 feet, and a width of 2 to 3 feet. This variety, and it’s the one I have, is self-pollinating, so only one plant is needed to enjoy the full benefit of spring bloom and bright red winter berries.

Another contender for my Red Berries Award is the hawthorn tree. This tree has been so hybridized that there are now more than a thousand different species. Most of these are so difficult to distinguish that it takes a trained arborist to do so.

Hawthorns are members of the rose family and, like roses, have thorns. Birds love the small red berries; fox sparrows and cedar waxwings are the principal songbird feeders. They are long-lived trees, some with a life span of several hundred years. The flowers of the hawthorn alternate with the newly opened leaves and look like tiny white balls. They have five snow-white petals with bright pink heads. When in bloom, the flowers are richly scented. Hawthorn blossoms contain both male and female parts and are fertilized by insects crawling over them. They will grow in most soils, including alkaline ones, in sun or partial shade. The more sun, the more berries.

Tip of the week: After purchase, leave your holiday greens outside for as long as possible. Before coming into the heated house, the more they’re rained on, or if necessary hosed down, the better.