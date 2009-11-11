The Senior Sunshine Club

The Senior Sunshine ClubYvonne Clark had a nasty fall in September and spent several weeks in rehab at Riverhead Care Center. She is blessed with an indomitable spirit, and if you drive by Louis’ Beach about mid-morning most days, you’ll find her tapping along the road with her cane. Steadying her from the side is her caregiver Bev. Each day they go a little farther, Yvonne reports, and she and her beloved “Toots” hope to return to the Dinner Bell in a week or so.

Shelter Island and East End friends were saddened by the news of Jack O’Donnell’s passing late last month. He will be sorely missed, especially at the Silver Circle, where his wit, charm and outlandish Irish brogue injected a special tonic into the Wednesday Club meetings.

Won’t you send a “keep up the good work” card to Yvonne and a card of condolence to Jack’s friend and life-long companion, CKarl Cassman at P.O. Box 1226 in the Heights?

They and all our Sunshine Club members appreciate your remembering them, especially as the holidays draw near.

• Mr. John Boylan, Box 1280, H

• Mrs. Onie Byington, Room 48C, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Route 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Yvonne Clark, P.O. Box 114 C.

• Mrs. Hazel Essex, Christian Fellowship House, 869 Split Rock Road, Syosset, NY 11791

• Mr. Arthur “Bud” Fox, P.O. Box 671, H

• Mr. Gordon Gray, The Hampton Center, 64 County Rd. 39, Southampton, NY 11968

• Mr. and Mrs. James Jahrsdoerfer, Sunrise Senior Living, #140, 337 Deer Park Ave., Dix Hills, NY 11746

• Ms. Barbara L’Hommedieu, Room 221, Sunrise Senior Living, 1 Sunrise Drive, East Setauket, NY 11733

• Mrs. Rosemary Ludemann, Room 211, East Wing, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Route 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Gladys Pinover, 85 Manresa Road, Annapolis, MD 21409

• Mrs. Helen Stroll, Room 209, East Wing, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Route 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Lillian Stile, Sunrise Senior Living, Room 127, 39 Forest Avenue, Glen Cove, NY 11542

• Mr. Roy Weickert, P.O. Box 877, C