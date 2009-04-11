The art of giving a bath

Graduates of the Home Caregivers course practice on fellow student Aimee K. Payano ( on the bed). From the left, Alan Younger, Russell Smith, Maria Elena Rosita, instructor Lois Charles, R.N. and Esther Hebia (in the foreground).

Students attending the Home Caregivers course sponsored by the Office of Senior Services last week practiced the art of bathing a client in bed under the professional eye of instructor Lois Charls, R.N.

The 10-hour course provides basic instruction in bed making, bathing, home safety including the use of canes and walkers, privacy issues and the dos and don’ts of handling medications. This year’s graduates will be available to work in the community.

“The Office of Senior Services has been offering the course for at least 20 years now,” said Henrietta Roberts, the coordinator. Shelter Island is the only East End town that does so. Experience has taught Henrietta that trained local men and women are best able to care for Island seniors in need of help.