Tenure awarded amid procedural questions

During the special session on November 12 board member Linda Eklund (right), shown with colleague Ken Lewis Jr., inquires why the board wasn’t informed about overnight Sailing Club trips.

The November 16 School Board session saw the acknowledgement of Michelle Weir as the newest tenured teacher, among other business. One item, the sailing club’s trip to New Orleans on November 13 to 15, couldn’t wait until the Monday meeting and a special session to approve it was held on November 12.

WEIR TENURE APPROVAL

Superintendent Sharon Clifford’s tenure recommendation for Michelle Weir, a speech-remedial teacher, was approved by the board but not without some questions. Ms. Clifford commended Ms. Weir, saying “She has made amazing contributions to this district … I couldn’t really imagine the school without Michelle in it.”

Board President Rebecca Mundy added her praise, saying “She goes way beyond what she’s supposed to do … and she cares deeply about the children in this district.” Ms. Weir gave the board a tearful thank-you, saying, “It’s an honor, I love everybody that I work with.”

But board member Stephen Gessner, among others, questioned why the board wasn’t given time to review the superintendent’s recommendation. The recommendation was sent to the board the Friday before the Monday meeting, Ms. Mundy said, although at least one board member who hadn’t checked his email didn’t see it until arriving at Monday night’s meeting.

Mr. Gessner asked if there was a protocol for tenure recommendations. Superintendent Clifford responded that this recommendation had to be approved before Ms. Weir reached her three-year employment mark on November 26, at which point she would automatically be given tenure through a process called estoppel (see sidebar). This date was obscured by a complicated series of leaves of absence and was only recently calculated by school attorneys.

Ms. Clifford said she wanted to give Ms. Weir due credit for a job well done by officially granting her tenure, rather than her getting it through estoppel.

CLUB TRIP REQUIRES SPECIAL SESSION

A special session of the board was held on November 12 in order to authorize an overnight trip for the sailing club. Peter Needham, the sailing club advisor, was preparing to take two students on an overnight trip to the Great Oaks high School invitational regatta last weekend. Mr. Needham was unaware that any overnight trip has to be approved by the school board, and had already taken students on an overnight trip to a regatta in King’s Point, New York earlier this year.

Board member Linda Eklund asked why Mr. Needham wasn’t aware of this requirement. Superintendent Clifford said that she and Mr. Needham had a number of conversations about his obligations as a club advisor, but nothing regarding overnight trips since it hadn’t occurred to her that such a trip would arise.

Board member Ken Lewis Jr. said, “We have to look very closely at what we’re doing, moving forward,” adding “the school has to be more diligent and be on top of this type of stuff.” He suggested that in the future the board should be presented with a schedule outlining any regattas the club might attend so that they can be approved ahead of time. Ms. Eklund suggested that there should be a packet distributed to new club advisors outlining their obligations and school policies.

OTHER ISSUES AND REPORTS

In addition to the tenure approval, several other issues were discussed during the November 16 meeting.

James Colligan was appointed as an unpaid volunteer for the boys’ and girls’ basketball program. Board member Mark Kanarvogel took issue with volunteers like Mr. Colligan having to pay the $99 fee to be fingerprinted under the required NYS Department of Education fingerprint initiative. Superintendent Clifford said she would see if the fee could be paid by the district.

A group of 8th grade students presented their plans for the Walt Disney World class trip under the supervision of Ginny Gibbs. The class has been raising funds for the trip for the past two years so all costs will be covered.

The Columbia Scholastic Press Association awarded the school yearbook staff with a silver medal in their critique of the 2009 issue of “Pogatticut.” Sharon Gibbs, one of the yearbook advisors, said of compiling the yearbook, “With all the responsibilities that the kids have … it is a huge task, so we are very proud of this.”

PERSONNEL

• Liana Diane Tutino and Catherine Brigham were appointed to the substitute teacher list at $110 per day.

• William Collins was appointed as the JV Girls Basketball coach at a rate of $4,527, as per Schedule C of the teacher contract.

• Approved the school district business leader Sam Schneider’s salary, $95,717 effective January 1 2010 through June 30, 2010, pro-rated.

• Amber Brach-Williams’ resignation as claims auditor was accepted.

• Approved Colleen Cronin as permanent substitute teacher, to be paid $150 per day with five sick days, effective September 8, 2009 through June 25, 2010.

PROGRAM

• Approved a contract with J.C. Broderick and Associates to provide survey sampling and analysis of suspect asbestos and lead materials for work related to the replacement of the roof, not to exceed $19,000.

• Approved a contract for elevator maintenance with ThyssenKrupp Elevator Corporation for $1,080.

• Approved a contract for transportation services with Classic Coach of Bohemia for $990 for a field trip on April 7, 2010.

• Approved a contract for snow removal with Liberty Lawn and Landscape for $3,700 for the year 2009-2010.

• Approved a contract with BJL Electric Corporation for $3,500 for a new public address speaker in the FIT center, work on an exterior tank and an electrical panel, $3,425 for emergency lighting in the boiler room and $850 for installation of a water main grounding clamp and lug.

FINANCE

• Accepted and “gratefully acknowledged” a donation of $3,570 from the Shelter Island Educational Foundation to be used for the purchase of tickets to the Nutcracker, and a donation of $500 from the Lions Club to be used towards the News 12 Long Island Challenge Team.