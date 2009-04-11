Tballs, Clippers lead the pack

As we finished the third week of the 2009 bowling season, we have two new teams after losing one from last year. The new teams are the Legionnaires and the Holy Rollers. As there are still some openings, it is not too late to late to join up and bowl.

Week 1 started off with the Misfits going up against the Pharms, with the Misfits taking the 8-point win. The Misfits rolled the high team game of 1,020 and high team series of 2,890. For the Misfits, Ron Lucas rolled the second-high series of 444. For the Pharms, Stanley Beckwith rolled the high game of the week of 176, while your columnist tied Ron for the second-high series. Randy Silvani rolled the third-high game of 166.

The Thunderballs were 7-point winners against the Clippers in their match. Joining the Clippers this year was Kevin Lechmanski rolling the high series of the week of 448. Kevin Barry tied Stanley for the high game of 176. I guess the scores this week didn’t exactly burn up the alleys.

Sporting a 390 handicap, the Holy Rollers were 7-point winners over the Dory Terminators. Dave has to do better than rolling a 330 series to make up for that large handicap deficit.

Week 2 started off with the Holy Rollers taking all 11 points from the Legionnaires. Even a prayer from Father Peter couldn’t save the Legionnaires being one man short. Captain Mike Loriz did a bit of sharp shooting, picking up the 6-7-10 split. With their win, the Rollers ended up in first place for the week

Dominating the Pharms this week, the Thunderballs took an 8-point win. Bob Reylek did roll the second-high series of the week of 463. The Tballs rolled the second- high game and series of 1,022 and 2,903 respectively.

Rolling the high game and high series of 1,050 and 2,929, the Clips were 8-point winners over the Misfits. For the Clips, Bob Marcello rolled the high game and high series of 185 and 481.

With the completion of Week 3, we are up to speed. For the Holy Rollers, their luck finally came to an end as they dropped all 11 points to the Thunderballs. For the Tballs, Denny Clark rolled the high game of 192 and high series of 464 for the week. Bob Reylek came in with the second-high series of 437. Denny also picked up the 4-7-10 split.

Louie’s Clippers were 11-point winners over the Legionnaires. Rob Brewer rolled the third-high game of 173 and third-high series of 424 for the Clips. A little bright light for the Legionnaires was Father Peter, rolling 60 pins over his average.

The Terminators took advantage of the short-handed Pharms this week taking all 11 points. Along with the high team game of the week of 1,067, the Terminators rolled the high team series of 2,960. Butch Labrozzi rolled the second-high game of 177. Stanley Beckwith picked up the 5-7 split, Randy Silvani picked up the 5-7-9 split for the Pharms.

With all the maintenance done on the lanes one might expect higher scores, however no 200 games or 500 series have been rolled to date. Maybe it is a matter of getting the sandbagging out of the way early.

Thunderballs 26 7 .787

Louie’s Clippers 23 10 .697

Holy Rollers 18 15 .546

Dory Terminators 15 7 .682

Misfits 11 11 .500

Pharmaceuticals 6 27 .182

Legionnaires 0 22 .000