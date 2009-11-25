Swine flu or seasonal: Which one is best for you?

Ms. Sherman is a registered nurse with an interest in natural foods and wellness. She is the owner of Greeny’s, a natural food market on the Island.

The information in her articles is for general interest and is not intended to replace medical advice or attention.

As have many people, I have been watching the news about this pandemic that is sweeping our nation. I heard that 19 children died this week from the swine flu (H1N1). Being the mother that I am, this concerns me. I wondered why the swine flu is killing our children and young healthy adults. Isn’t the flu supposed to attack our very young, our very old and our compromised?

I spent a lot of time this week researching that very question, then I find out that 60 Minutes used all my research without my permission, but because I’m not a petty person, I’m going to write about it anyway.

What I found was that the H1N1 flu bug likes and possibly infects just about anyone who comes in contact with it, except maybe the older population, which may have had some exposure to it back in the 1970s when the swine flu first showed its ugly snout. Because they were introduced to it before, their immune systems remember it and know how to fight it. Those of us whose immune systems and H1N1 are not old friends don’t know how to defend ourselves effectively from it.

It seems that when we get exposed to the virus, if our immune systems are good and strong, we may not actually become ill. If we do develop the symptoms, this is where a good immune system can hurt. With the normal seasonal flu our immune system kicks in with an inflammatory response. This inflammation is kind of like a phone call to your immune system, telling it to send in the troops. Your immune system answers the call and the soldiers come and kill all the invaders.

With the swine flu, the immune system reacts differently. It still makes the phone call but repeatedly gets a busy signal. So it continues calling and calling. This is called a cytokine storm. The continuous calling keeps the inflammation growing and growing. Soon our lungs are so swollen that they are unable to transport gases efficiently; we become oxygen deprived and in a sense suffocate. Not the way I have planned to exit!

What can we do to prepare? All the information I have read basically says to stay hydrated, take your multi-vitamins, get a good vitamin D supplement, get plenty of sleep, load up on antioxidants like green tea and resveratrol, eat a healthy diet, wash your hands often, don’t touch your face, nose or mouth, get out in the sunshine, take your omega 3 fish oils, and if the flu is in the area, stay away from crowds and schedule routine doctor visits for a less infectious time.

What if we do get the flu? See your doctor! Don’t load up on immune boosting supplements. Remember, if we boost the immune system after we’re infected, we could get the never-ending phone call or cytokine storm. If you feel the need to self-medicate, make sure whatever you take is immune regulating and not immune boosting. There is still a lot of confusion as to which natural product does what. So unless you’re sure, please be careful. The two main concerns with the swine flu are dehydration and problems breathing. Keeping well-hydrated is a must, and any difficulty breathing needs to be monitored closely by your doctor. If you have flu-like symptoms, please stay home!

One of the most important things to remember is that most of the actual swine flu cases are not reported. Many people get a mild version with the sore throat, fever, cough and body aches. They stay home and in a few days resume their normal routine. The news only reports on the actual number of people who have been tested. They also widely report on the number of deaths. So to this date there are no exact numbers for the CDC to report. The above information is the “worst case” scenario. It seems that far fewer people have died from the H1N1 than from the regular seasonal flu.