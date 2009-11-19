SIEF benefits students, school & community

SIEF student participants included the following: Front row, from the left, SIEF President Phil DiOrio, Tom Card, Matt Murphy, Serina Kaasik, Elizabeth Dunning, Lindsay Galligan, Caitlin Binder and Luke Gilpin. Back row: Nathan Mundy, Matthew and Andrew BeltCappellino, Matt Dunning, Rachael Heinze, Erin Colligan, Doug Binder, Jill Calabro, Tom Fay, Katy Binder, Corrine and Keri Ann Mahoney, Alexis Gibbs and Vice President Susan Binder.

The Chequit’s main dining room was filled with friends, family and well-wishers early on Saturday evening for the annual meeting of the Shelter Island Educational Foundation. Recipients of individual and institutional awards talked about their experiences, and participants in programs made possible through designated gifts also shared what the programs meant to them.

Field trips, Career Conversations, Young Playwrights, Ocean Classroom, Peconic Bay Science Program are just a few examples of activities that take students out of the classroom and broaden their horizons. Institutional awards benefit the school, the Shelter Island Library, the Scouts and Communities that Care, among others.

For more information, visit the new website at shelterislandfoundation.org.