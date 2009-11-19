Reporter delivers new web features

Andrew Olsen, Publisher

Dear reader:

The Shelter Island Reporter is pleased to introduce a new website that features an updated design and improved utility and interaction.

The new site is the product of months of work by our editorial staff and the development team at J-House Media. Among the new features is the ability for visitors to upload their own calendar events, letters, photos, videos and comments for Islanders locally and afar to view.

To allow you time to familiarize yourself with our new design, we are offering unlimited free access to www.sireporter.com for a trial period from now until January 7. During this transition period, we want your feedback about the site — the good and the bad. Meanwhile, you can enjoy the same award-winning reporting you’ve come to expect from the Shelter Island Reporter free for the next seven weeks.

At the end of our free trial period we will offer a digital subscription priced at just over $2 per month, or $26 annually. Anyone with a current paid digital subscription will have it extended by three months and print subscribers will be invited to register at no additional cost for online access.

The Reporter has a 50-year history of being the most trusted source of news and information about life on Shelter Island. We believe the many features of our new site will bring information that is important to Islanders in a fast, convenient and easy-to-read format.

Like the newspaper itself, we hope you will come to value and trust sireporter.com as the community resource it is intended to be. No matter “Where in the World” you are, you can connect with Shelter Island and enjoy all of the stories and photos in this week’s Reporter.