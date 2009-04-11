OSPREY'S NEST

Happy birthday to…

David Binder and Phoebe Arkinson on November 6; Carol Blados, Joshua Revier, Pamela McGorry, Amanda Fernandes, Tom Spotteck and Jerry Levine on November 7; Brian Caputo, Sophia Kraus and Debbie Lechmanski on November 8; Andy Steinmuller Sr. on November 9; Ted Holmes and Kelly Michalak on November 10; Mila Nichole Kruk, Dawn Tybaert, Ted Dickerson, Russell Bloom, Jaime Werthner, Christopher Corbett, Steve Crowson and Haley Kasman on November 11; and Patricia Melanson O’Brien, Jim Gibbs Jr., Gary Blados, Bob Ackerman, Alyssa West Thomson-Payne and Chris Tehan on November 12.

Happy anniversary to…

Hard as it may be to believe, the Reporter has no anniversaries listed for this week. If you know of someone who was married between November 6 and November 12 and would like to have the date acknowledged, call Diane at the Reporter, 749-1000, extension 16, or email d.valentine@sireporter.com.

Out and about…

Professor Virginia Walker of Hay Beach presented a paper last week as part of a panel on 20th century fiction at the Society for Utopian Studies Conference in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. Her topic was “Resistance to Utopian Stratagems: Theory & Practice in the Novels of Walker Percy. Later this month she will be a panelist at the National Council of Teachers of English annual conference in Philadelphia. “Making Chaucer and Pope Accessible to Students” is the subject of her paper.

Ms. Walker teaches at Dowling and St. Joseph’s colleges and at Suffolk County Community College.

Congratulations to essayists…

Ashley Knight, 18, and Jillian Calabro, 14, who were named as finalists in the Shelter Island Summer 2009 Youth Essay Contest. Ashley, a summer resident and freshman at Wellesley College, wrote about her most recent summer here, and Jillian’s topic was the walking tours of the Island she took with a friend. While neither won the cash award, “Both young writers show promise,” the essay’s sponsor said. The competition for the Shelter Island Autumn 2009 contest is now open; entry forms are available at the Youth Center and the Shelter Island Library.