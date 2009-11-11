OSPREY'S NEST

Officer Brian Mundy

Congratulations to…

Officer Brian Mundy, a police officer in Yorktown, Westchester County, who was honored recently by the Mid-Hudson Region STOP-DWI New York Coordinators as the county’s top DWI officer. Officer Mundy, a five-year veteran who grew up here on Shelter Island, made the most DWI arrests among officers in 42 municipal law enforcement agencies in 2008-2009. And how do we know? His wife Susan told us so!

Happy birthday to…

Steve Lenox, Dan Schaible Jr. and Dick Jernick on November 13; Amy Piccozzi, Abby Laspia, Jean Steinmuller, Ananias Thomson and Elizabeth Bandy Southwick on November 14; Rebecca Kilb Mundy, Micha Kerr and Sally McPhail on November 15; Giana Lobono, Stefan Brechter and Richard Bryan Masterson on November 16; Charlie Wissemann, Steven Dickson, Sharman McClean, Maryane Card, Marianne Ryan Sheppard and William Knight IV on November 17; Shawn Bartnett, Carol Adams and Courtney Sessa on November 18; and Harold C. Smith Jr., Arthur Ogar Sr., Giana Gaudelli, Albert Gaudelli and Karen Wroble Spencer on November 19.

Happy anniversary to…

Elaine and Robin Collins on November 14; Janet and Richard Masterson and Barbara and Thomas Graffagnino on November 15; and Marcia and Jack Byington on November 17.

Hats off to…

Andrew BeltCappellino, Megan Mundy, Mat Commons, Sarah Sarfati and Sam dePoto, who represented Shelter Island last week at Suffolk County’s Youth Congress for J.U.S.T.I.C.E. (Join Us Speaking Together in Creating Equality). The day-long event, “Creating and Empowering Leaders Through Acceptance and Diversity,” took place in Holbrook and was attended by more than 200 students representing the county’s 32 school districts. Perhaps not coincidentally, this congress met nearly a year from the date of the hate crime that caused the death of Marcelo Lucero, allegedly at the hands of several high school students in Patchogue.

Raffle winners…

Olivia Garrison, Rebecca Martinez and Alexis Sulahian came away winners from the Shelter Island Library’s Teen Read Week raffle. Each won a flash drive, a hardback book and a book bag.