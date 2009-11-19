Osprey's Nest

Happy birthday to…

Maurice “Tut” Tuttle, Cheryl Deeb Schasfer, Charles Avona, Christopher Hand and Louis S. Toth IV on November 20; Makayla Ryan Comer, Mary Hess, Phyllis Barrett, Daniel Lenox, Alison Gershon, Tina Peck, Matthew BeltCappellino and Marge Halsey on November 21; John Oliver, Kathleen Bartnett, Kevin Dickens, Patty Griffing Dreher, Becky Griffing Kotler, Amanda Rampmaier, Jeanne Richardson, Kristen Paige Thomson, and Bryan Gambino on November 22; Warren Deeb, Ginny Rowland, Matthew Sherman, Laura Ogar Marcello, Matthew Hartley, Martha Harrigan and Alex Hampsas on November 23; Betty Lou Scudder, Kenneth Klenawicus, Tempe Reith, Laurie Walther Echardt and Katie Lawson on November 24; Henry Helme on November 25; and Robin Collins, Marion Gleason and Dr. William H. Koch on November 26.

Happy anniversary to…

Doreen and Bruce White on November 20; Lorraine and Ray Hopler on November 24; Margaret and Thomas Stewart on November 25; and Heather and Bob Reylek and David and Lila VanVliet on November 26. And special congratulations to Hil and Norma Camp, who will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on Friday, November 20.

Congratulations to…

Island Doctor Christopher G. Marshall, who was recently certified by the American Board of Addiction Medicine (ABAM), a new independent medical specialty board. In an announcement last week, Eastern Long Island Hospital’s CEO, Paul J. Connor III, said the certification ensures that Dr. Marshall “meets the high standard of quality care, knowledge and skills necessary to prevent, recognize and treat addiction.”

A spokesman for ABAM said that, “Although one in five Americans entering the health care system has a substance abuse problem, there has never been a medical specialty board, drawn from all areas of medicine, dedicated to certifying addiction specialists. Now patients have a way to find specialized medical care for substance use disorders related to alcohol, tobacco and other drugs, including some prescription medicines.”