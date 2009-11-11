One arrest, two ticketed for week

Police stopped Brian J. Lechmanski, 28, of Shelter Island for speeding on North Menantic Road on Saturday evening, November 7. He was subsequently arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree.

Mr. Lechmanski was released on station house bail of $250 and issued an appearance ticket for a later date on the Shelter Island Court calendar.

SUMMONSES

Davit Revishvili, 42, of Sag Harbor was driving on North Ferry Road on November 6 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for unlicensed operation.

On November 9, Jason M. Hutchinson, 37, of Sag Harbor was given two summonses on South Ferry Road for driving with an expired inspection and for failure to produce an insurance card.

ACCIDENTS

Dennis Raffelock of Shelter Island reported a minor accident to police on November 7. He said that while he was pulling over to the shoulder to park on Grand Avenue, he hit a piece of cement curbing that was protruding, causing his front passenger-side tire to pop/deflate. His van had to be towed.

OTHER REPORTS

An anonymous caller reported on November 3 that water was leaking from a fire hydrant in Dering Harbor. Police found that work was being done on the village water system.

A case of petit larceny in the Center was reported on November 3.

A dog at large was reported in Hay Beach on November 3 and placed in the pound by police. The animal control officer was notified and the dog was returned to its owner with a copy of the town leash laws.

A caller told police on November 3 that large amounts of leaves were being blown onto a Center roadway, causing a hazardous condition. The leaves will be removed by the owner.

On November 3, police removed a hunter from the town’s Deer Management Program for failure to follow the proper procedures.

Police were informed on November 3 that kids might be playing around a construction site in Hay Beach and were asked to remove them if they were seen on the premises with no workers present.

A dog reported at large in West Neck on November 4 was returned to its owner. On the same day, a dog was also reported loose on Reel Point. The owner said the dog had a GPS on its collar and the owner was aware of where he was at all times. Police explained that Shelter Island has a control law and dogs must be under the direct control of their owners.

An attempted burglary was reported in Cartwright on November 4.

A caller reported on November 4 that someone was scalloping illegally from a boat off Shorewood. Police determined the scalloper was legally in state waters.

On November 5, a caller told police, for information purposes only, that he had been the victim of identity theft.

Also on November 5, police investigated a complaint by a Menantic resident that was determined to be civil in nature.

A case of criminal mischief in the Center was reported to the police on November 6.

A Center resident reported an on-going dispute with a neighbor on November 6. According to the police report, most of the occurrences had been previously documented.

An injured deer on a Center roadway, was put down by police on November 6.

Police responded to an activated medical alert in Silver Beach on November 8; a malfunction in the system had set it off.

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a report of an arcing wire in Hay Beach on November 8. LIPA was notified.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported three aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 3 and 5. An ambulance team responded to another call on November 3 but medical attention was not required.