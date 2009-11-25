One arrest, two accidents, three tickets

Following an investigation, Blaize A. Zabel, 20, of Shelter Island was arrested on Tuesday, November 17 and charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Patricia Quigley presiding, and released on cash bail of $200 and an appearance ticket for a later date on the court’s calendar.

SUMMONSES

On November 19, Philip J. Lechmanski, 24, of Shelter Island and Andrew Payne, 44, of Shelter Island were both issued town summonses by the animal control officer for each having an unlicensed dog.

Brian A. Regan II, 31, of Clearwater, Florida was issued a ticket on North Menantic Road on November 21 for driving with less than two headlights.

ACCIDENTS

Kristin S. Steele of Mattituck was turning left onto Summerfield Place on November 20 when her vehicle slid on the wet pavement and hit a pole. There was minor damage to the pole but estimates of the damage to the right front passenger-side fender exceeded $1,000. There were no injuries reported; the vehicle had to be towed.

On November 22, Charlotte Moore of Stony Brook was driving northbound on North Menantic Road when her vehicle was hit by a deer on the driver’s side, causing more than $1,000 in damage to the front and rear doors, side view mirror and driver’s-side rear quarter panel.

An anonymous caller reported on November 20 that a deer had been run over on a Center roadway. Police found that the animal had been hit several times and moved it off the roadway.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to several open burnings during the week. Residents in the Center and on Ram Island were advised on November 17 and 18 respectively that burning leaves, even with a valid burn permit, was illegal as the result of a state DEC regulation that went into effect in October.

On November 17, an anonymous caller reported a second open burning in the Center. Police told the owner that burning construction debris in a pit was also unlawful.

A Center owner was advised on November 19 that burning leaves was against the new regulations but that his burning brush was still permissible.

A counterfeit $10 bill was reported by a Center business on November 17.

Also on November 17, police responded to a report of harassment.

A dog at large was reported in the Cartwright area on November 17. Police picked the dog up and returned it to the owner.

On November 18, a deer was stuck in a soccer net in the Center. Police cut some of the netting, untangled it, and the deer escaped without incident.

A case of petit larceny on November 6 was reported to police on November 18.

A caller reported open windows in a garage apartment in Hay Beach on November 19. Police found no sign of any criminal activity; a message was left for the owner.

A caller told police on November 19 that someone was taking photos of houses in the Center area. Police found that the person was documenting mortgage information for a bank.

Police were informed about a domestic dispute in the Center on November 19.

On November 20, a caller reported that fireworks were being set off on a Center roadway; the complainant also noted noise was on-going and included operating quads on the property. The adult involved was advised to supervise children on the property more closely and to monitor the noise — or a referral or summons would be the result.

A petit larceny was reported on November 21 in the North Fork terminal parking lot.

On November 22, a caller told police she was walking her dog when it was attacked by another dog, causing an injury. The animal control officer was notified.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm on November 19 at a residence in the Heights. The alarm was activated by smoke from a wood-burning stove.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported four aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 17, 19, 21 and 22.