One arrest in trouble-free week

Sean P. McCarthy, 32, of Shelter Island was arrested at 3:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, November 1, on Grand Avenue in the Heights and charged with disorderly conduct. He was held at police headquarters and released on his own recognizance later in the morning with instructions to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

ACCIDENTS

On October 31, Meghan Siller of Shelter Island reported that she was driving southbound on Manhanset Road when she hit a deer, causing minor damage to her car. The deer was killed on impact.

A passing motorist reported on November 2 that a deer had apparently been hit by a vehicle on West Neck Road. The severely injured deer had to be put down by police.

OTHER REPORTS

A dog was reported at large in the Center on October 27. The area was canvassed with negative results.

A case of petit larceny, involving a town landing sign, was reported on Ram Island on October 27.

On October 27 a caller told police about a capsized boat in the Heights; the owner was notified.

A caller reported on October 27 that a bird was flying around inside the residence; police removed it.

The body of a collared deer was removed from the beach in front of St. Gabriel’s on October 29.

Police responded on October 29 to a report that there were people on the roof of a Center building. The individuals were not located.

A Center location was canvassed on November 1 following a report of a loud party in the area. The source was not located but cars from a previous party had left and that party appeared to be over, according to the police report.

Police were told about an injured deer in a Center woods on November 1.The deer had to be shot by police.

A kayak was reported missing from Shell Beach on November 1 — possibly the result of recent high tides.

A Southold caller reported smoke in the West Neck area on November 1. Police on patrol located a homeowner burning wet leaves. No problems were noted.

A Silver Beach resident reported on November 1 hearing what sounded like someone trying to push in the door handle lever. The area was searched with negative results.

Following up on an anonymous report of illegal scalloping off Shorewood on November 2, police tried unsuccessfully from the shore to notify the person on board that no scalloping was allowed inside town waters.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm at the C & C Plaza in the Center on October 30. It was set off as a result of an alarm malfunction.

Two burglary alarms were activated during the week on Ram Island and in Menantic. In the first case, the wind blew open a mudroom entry door that had not been properly latched; in the second, the owner set off the alarm while testing the system.

No aided cases were reported this week in the police blotter.