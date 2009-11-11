Minor obstacles for subdivisions

Most of the applications reviewed by the Planning Board duringits October 13 meeting are very near completion, and require only afew minor additions or corrections before their processing iscomplete. Applicant Ned Smyth, whose final drawings were signed byBoard Chairman Paul Mobius, is the closest.

Not all applicants are so fortunate. At the November 10 meeting,applicant Roger Cumming’s attorney, Peter Williamson, reported thathe’s hit a roadblock with the Health Department. He had to submit anew water test, and so he will be unable to meet the conditions ofhis application on time. This, and other business, was discussed atthe November 10 meeting.

SMYTH MAJOR SUBDIVISION

Size and Location: Five lots plus one parkland space lot at thecorner of Bowditch and Menantic roads.

Despite a series of expired deadlines, Mr. Smyth has a new setof signed mylar plans in hand.

At the previous Planning Board hearing on September 29, Mr.Smyth detailed his application complications. When he went to filehis final drawings with the Health Department in May, he discoveredthat the water tests done for his subdivision had expired. By thetime he was able to get the tests redone, the date by which theboard requires that the drawings be submitted to the HealthDepartment had passed by. “He’s basically getting caught in aloop,” said board attorney Tony Pasca.

During the October 13 meeting, the board voted to retroactivelyextend Mr. Smyth’s deadline so that his application could moveforward. Later in the meeting, Mr. Mobius signed the drawings andtold Mr. Smyth that he has 60 days to submit them to the HealthDepartment. With his recent difficulties in mind, Mr. Smythresponded, smiling, “They’re going tomorrow,” eliciting laughs fromthe board.

CUMMING MINOR SUBDIVISION

Size and Location: Two lots on Menantic Road.

At the October 13 meeting, it seemed like Roger Cumming wasnearing the end of his application process, too, after Mr.Lombardi’s inspection of Mr. Cumming’s driveway. “I was out lastweek to inspect the drainage and base of the driveway, and thoseare fine,” he said, adding “On my way into the meeting tonight Ilooked at the pavement, that’s all done, the shoulders, topsoil hasbeen brought in “Â¦ the driveway is acceptable.” Allthat remained for Mr. Cumming’s application was to get signaturesfrom the Health Department and the site’s surveyor and engineer,and to add symbols to the final plat designating that the monumentsare set.

Mr. Cumming inquired whether he would get his Planning Boardapproval at the next meeting if he completed the aforesaidrequirements. Board Chairman Paul Mobius assured him that, “Yeah,should be able to do it. Once you get the final [drawings] we cansign it.”

But it turns out that Mr. Cumming wasn’t able to finish hisapplication, it was explained at the November 10 meeting, becauseof a new request from the Health Department. They “asked for afurther water test and so this has disabled us from completing theproject by a due date of November 13,” said Mr. Williamson. Thetest sample has been taken and submitted, but the results are notexpected until the end of the year.

Since this delay is the reason for missing the applicationdeadline, Mr. Williamson requested that the board waive therequirement for a new sketch plan review, the formal submission ofa new application form for final plat approval and the necessityfor a new public hearing. Because these things have already beendone once, he said, “I feel we don’t need to redo those itemsagain.”

“I for one would like to see this move along and I don’t see aproblem waiving those things,” said Mr. Mobius.

STONELEIGH MINOR SUBDIVISION

Size and location: Four lots on North Menantic Road.

Mr. Lombardi said at the October 13 hearing that he met withtheStoneleigh subdivision contractor on October 5 and discussed analternative placement of the leaching pools, an arrangement heexplained to the board. Although it could save a couple ofsubstantial trees on the property, Mr. Lombardi said the client,Christopher Read, preferred to stick with the original design,because the alternative would require the purchase and installationof an additional catch-basin structure. Also, the alternativelayout would make the cast-iron catch-basin lids he’s alreadypurchased obsolete, and he didn’t think he could return them. Theboard noted that the construction would be so close to the treesthat they would suffer anyway.

Board attorney Anthony Pasca said that he reviewed the mostrecent set of covenants and restrictions and provided comments.Although there were mistakes and they need to be resubmitted, hesaid, “They’re ahead of the game. They seem to be anxious and ontop of everything.”

During the November 10 meeting, board engineer Joe Lombardiexplained the two inspections he had done on the property in thepast month. The first inspection reviewed the subdivision’sdrainage, which he said was fine. The second involved a review ofthe ongoing installation of a fire cistern, which he said was goodso far. Once the pipes are put in with the proper fittings, thetank filled and the fire commissioners called to test it, he said,they’ll be in good shape. “They’ve done a very nice job in there sofar,” he said.

BRANDENSTEIN MINOR SUBDIVISION

Size and Location: Two new building lots on Brander Parkway inaddition to an existing residence and open space (four lotstotal).

The Brandenstein application will have to go before the Board ofReview because of the presence of a fuel additive, MTBE, in one ofthe wells on the subdivision. “Each time they test it, it getsworse,” says Hoot Sherman. “Nobody knows why it’s there or whathappened,” but other than that, he said, his application is inorder.

“They’re going through the process,” said board engineer JoeLombardi, adding, “We’ve received a revised final plat.” The DECpermit for the subdivision has been submitted, and other than theHealth Department approval, only a few housekeeping items remain,such as adding the metes and bounds for a fire lane to thecovenants and restrictions and final plat.

ZAGOREOS WETLANDS APPLICATION

Matt Sherman presented a request to the board on behalf ofAlexander Zagoreos of Ram Island for a wetlands permit to demolishhis existing house (which caught fire two years ago) and drain andbackfill the existing septic system. He intends to build a newhouse outside the 100-foot wetlands buffer, and the proposed houseis not part of this permit request.

OTHER BUSINESS

The board reviewed the changes proposed by the Fire Departmentand board attorney Tony Pasca to the fire protection regulationcode during the November 10 meeting. The current draft of thechanges includes a provision for applicants who disagree with therecommendations in the fire commissioner’s referrals to try toprove that those recommendations are unreasonable.

“This still gives us, the planning board, the option of saying,”Ëœwait a minute, they’ve got a case,'” said Mr.Mobius.

Mr. Pasca said, “I think for due process purposes, people haveto have that ability to make an argument. It can’t just be thisarbitrary thing where whatever [the fire commissioners] say goes.”He said he would send the current draft to Town Attorney Laury Dowdfor further review.