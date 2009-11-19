Maeve Ahearn

From the left, Jack Ahearn with daughter Olivia, grandparents Bill and Phyllis McGorry of Shelter Island, Sarah Ahearn with Maeve, and Father DeSanctis.

The newest addition to Jack and Sarah Ahearnâ€™s family, Maeve Kathleen, was baptized at Our Lady of the Isle Church, Father Peter DeSanctis officiating, on October 10, 2009. Maeve was born at North Shore Hospital on July 27, 2009, weighing in at 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. She joins her big sister Olivia, 2 1/2 years old.

The Ahearn family lives in Port Washington and on Shelter Island.