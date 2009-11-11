LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTSLEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE

SUPREME COURT: COUNTY OF SUFFOLK – U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, Plaintiff, AGAINST ERIC J. FAHEY, ET AL., Defendant(s). Pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure and sale duly dated 10/1/2009, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Shelter Island Town Hall, Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, on 12/3/2009 at 10:00 AM, premises known as 64A NORTH MIDWAY ROAD, SHELTER ISLAND, NY 11965. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of SHELTER ISLAND, County of Suffolk and State of New York, Section, Block and Lot: 014.00-04-007.004. Approximate amount of judgment $515,627.59 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index #28664/07. James O’Shea, Referee,

Steven J. Baum PC,

Attorneys for Plaintiff,

P.O. Box 1291,

Buffalo, NY 14240-1291

Dated: 10/29/2009

2474-4T 11/5, 12, 19, 26

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LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Shelter Island Union Free School District

33 North Ferry Road

Shelter Island, New York 11964

BID NO: 2009-11-12L

TITLE: SCHOOL LUNCH PROGRAM FOOD SERVICE ITEMS

The Board of Education of the Shelter Island Union Free School District hereby invites the submission of sealed bids from reputable and qualified Food Service Companies for School Lunch Service Products as described in the Invitation For Line-Item Bids for the term of January 4, 2010, through April 2, 2010. Conditions, specifications and bids may be obtained at the Shelter Island School, Business Office, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning on Thursday, November 12, 2009. Specifications will be made available on the district’s website beginning that day. To obtain specifications, go to www.shelterisland.k12.ny.us and click on the Business Office tab. To have specifications express shipped, at the bidder’s cost, please provide your shipper’s account number when contacting the Business Office.

Any deviations from these conditions or specifications must be listed on a separate sheet attached to the bidder’s detailed conditions and specifications and referred to separately in the proposals. In all cases not indicated by bidders as a deviation, it is understood that the conditions and specifications of the Shelter Island Union Free School District shall apply. Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. prevailing time on December 1, 2009 at the Shelter Island School, Shelter Island, New York 11964, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Bids will remain firm for a period of forty-five (45) days following the date of the opening, and shall thereafter remain firm until the bidder provides written notice to the School District Business Office that the bid has been withdrawn.

The Board of Education reserves the right to consider experience, service and reputation in the food service field, as well as the financial responsibility and specific qualifications set out herein of the prospective bidder, in considering bids and awarding the contracts. The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids in whole or in part, when in its sole discretion it deems that it will serve the best interests of the School District, to waive technical defects, irregularities and omissions; and, to select in its sole discretion which of two or more identical bidders shall be awarded the contract.

Sam Schneider,

Purchasing Agent

Shelter Island

Union Free School District

November 12, 2009

2475-1T 11/12

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LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Shelter Island Union Free School District

33 North Ferry Road

Shelter Island, New York 11964

BID NO: Vending01-09-10

TITLE: BEVERAGE VENDING SERVICES – EXCLUSIVE POURING RIGHTS FOR ALL NON-SCHOOL LUNCH SERVICES

The Board of Education of the Shelter Island Union Free School District hereby invites the submission of sealed bids from reputable and qualified BEVERAGE VENDING SERVICES – EXCLUSIVE POURING RIGHTS FOR ALL NON-SCHOOL LUNCH SERVICES as described in the Invitation For Line-Item Bids for the term of on or about January 4, 2010, through June 30, 2010. Conditions, specifications and bids may be obtained at the Shelter Island School, Business Office, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning on Thursday, November 12, 2009. Specifications will be made available on the district’s website beginning that day. To have them express shipped, at the bidder’s cost, please provide your shipper’s account number when contacting the Business Office.

Any deviations from these conditions or specifications must be listed on a separate sheet attached to the bidder’s detailed conditions and specifications and referred to separately in the proposals. In all cases not indicated by bidders as a deviation, it is understood that the conditions and specifications of the Shelter Island Union Free School District shall apply. Bids will be received until 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on December 2, 2009 at the Shelter Island School, Shelter Island, New York 11964, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Bids will remain firm for a period of forty-five (45) days following the date of the opening, and shall thereafter remain firm until the bidder provides written notice to the School District Business Office that the bid has been withdrawn.

The Board of Education reserves the right to consider experience, service and reputation in the food service field, as well as the financial responsibility and specific qualifications set out herein of the prospective bidder, in considering bids and awarding the contracts. The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids in whole or in part, when in its sole discretion it deems that it will serve the best interests of the School District, to waive technical defects, irregularities and omissions; and, to select in its sole discretion which of two or more identical bidders shall be awarded the contract.

Sam Schneider,

Purchasing Agent

Shelter Island

Union Free School District

November 12, 2009

2476-1T 11/12

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LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MONTHLY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Please Take Notice the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, November 21, 2009, at 10:00 am at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor, Suffolk County, New York

Dated: November 12, 2009

2477-1T 11/12

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LEGAL NOTICE

Please take notice that the annual election of the Shelter Island Fire District will take place on December 8, 2009, between the hours of six and nine p.m. at Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964 for the purpose of electing one commissioner for a five-year term commencing January 1, 2010, and ending December 31, 2014.

All residents of the Shelter Island Fire District who have registered with the Suffolk County Board of Elections on or before November 16, 2009, will be eligible to vote in this election.

Candidates for this office shall file their name with Kenneth Capon, Deputy Secretary of the Shelter Island Fire District, 18 North Midway Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964 not later than (November 18, 2009) twenty days before the election.

Every fire district commissioner must, at the time of his election, be a resident of the Shelter Island Fire District.

Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle,

Secretary S I Fire District

2478-1T 11/12