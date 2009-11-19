LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE

SUPREME COURT: COUNTY OF SUFFOLK – U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, Plaintiff, AGAINST ERIC J. FAHEY, ET AL., Defendant(s). Pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure and sale duly dated 10/1/2009, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Shelter Island Town Hall, Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, on 12/3/2009 at 10:00 AM, premises known as 64A NORTH MIDWAY ROAD, SHELTER ISLAND, NY 11965. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of SHELTER ISLAND, County of Suffolk and State of New York, Section, Block and Lot: 014.00-04-007.004. Approximate amount of judgment $515,627.59 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index #28664/07. James O’Shea, Referee,

Steven J. Baum PC,

Attorneys for Plaintiff,

P.O. Box 1291,

Buffalo, NY 14240-1291

Dated: 10/29/2009

2474-4T 11/5, 12, 19, 26

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the previously scheduled meetings of the Shelter Island Planning Board followed by work sessions, which were scheduled for November 24, 2009, December 8, 2009, and December 22, 2009, at 7 p.m. in Shelter Island Town Hall have been cancelled and rescheduled for December 1, 2009, and December 15, 2009, at 7 p.m. in Shelter Island Town Hall.

DATED: November 11, 2009

SHELTER ISLAND TOWN

PLANNING BOARD

PAUL MOBIUS, CHAIRMAN

2479-1T 11/19

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 13th day of November 2009, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:45 p.m., prevailing time, on the 4th day of December 2009, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Ann & Howard Loeffler, 189 Ram Island Drive, to install a mooring in Coecles Harbor approximately 150 feet west of Reel Point, in Shanty Bay; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the C-660 McConnell mooring.

2. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:46 p.m., prevailing time, on the 4th day of December 2009, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Ann Loeffler & C. E. McConnell, 189 Ram Island Drive, to install a mooring in Coecles Harbor approximately 325 feet west of Reel Point in Shanty Bay; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the C-659 McConnell mooring.

3. Designated the use of approximately $16,000.00 in federal community development block grant funds the Town of Shelter Island expects to receive in 2010 as follows:

$2,400.00 for the food pantry; and

$13,600.00 for improvements to recreational facilities throughout the Town.

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 13th day of November 2009, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted a resolution adopting the preliminary budget, as amended, as the annual budget for the year 2010 for the Town of Shelter Island, and

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That said budget is available for public inspection at the Town Clerk’s Office, Town of Shelter Island, 38 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, during normal business hours.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: NOVEMBER 16, 2009

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