LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE

SUPREME COURT: COUNTY OF SUFFOLK – U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, Plaintiff, AGAINST ERIC J. FAHEY, ET AL., Defendant(s). Pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure and sale duly dated 10/1/2009, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Shelter Island Town Hall, Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, on 12/3/2009 at 10:00 AM, premises known as 64A NORTH MIDWAY ROAD, SHELTER ISLAND, NY 11965. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of SHELTER ISLAND, County of Suffolk and State of New York, Section, Block and Lot: 014.00-04-007.004. Approximate amount of judgment $515,627.59 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index #28664/07. James O’Shea, Referee,

Steven J. Baum PC,

Attorneys for Plaintiff,

P.O. Box 1291,

Buffalo, NY 14240-1291

Dated: 10/29/2009

2474-4T 11/5, 12, 19, 26

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following hearings will be held by the Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals on the 9th day of December, 2009, at the Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Applications are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., or thereafter. Applications may be heard in the order they appear in this notice.

1) The application of Thomas Amico for variances to construct a deck with pergola around a house located at 5 Bay Avenue, Shelter Island, New York, which is Zone “A-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/22/02/042. Applicant seeks variances from the 40’ front yard setback in Section 133-6(B) to construct a deck with pergola 18.6’ varying to 39’ from the northerly front yard line of Montclair Avenue and 28.5’ from the westerly front yard line of Bay Avenue. Applicant also needs a variance to construct the deck 20’ from the northerly side yard, instead of the required 25’ setback.

All persons wishing to be heard should appear at the aforementioned times and place.

By Order of the

Zoning Board of Appeals

Joann Piccozzi, Chairman

2481-1T 11/26