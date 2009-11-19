Kaden Jared Gibbs

Jared (Jerry) and Tracy Gibbs have announced

â€œwith joyâ€ the birth of their

son, Kaden Jared Gibbs. Kaden was born on October 16, 2009 at

8:35 a.m. at Southampton Hospital. He weighed in at 11 pounds,

7 ounces and measured 22 1/2 inches long.

Kaden was welcomed home by his three big sisters, Brianna

Rietvelt, Alyssa Gibbs and Lauren Gibbs, as well as by all of

his extended family on Shelter Island and in Florida.

â€œWe are so happy to be blessed by a healthy

baby boy,â€ his parents said.