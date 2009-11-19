Kaden Jared Gibbs
Kaden Jared Gibbs
Jared (Jerry) and Tracy Gibbs have announced
â€œwith joyâ€ the birth of their
son, Kaden Jared Gibbs. Kaden was born on October 16, 2009 at
8:35 a.m. at Southampton Hospital. He weighed in at 11 pounds,
7 ounces and measured 22 1/2 inches long.
Kaden was welcomed home by his three big sisters, Brianna
Rietvelt, Alyssa Gibbs and Lauren Gibbs, as well as by all of
his extended family on Shelter Island and in Florida.
â€œWe are so happy to be blessed by a healthy
baby boy,â€ his parents said.