The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the October 5 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The results are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

Criminal summonses for failure to appear in court were issued for Uriel S. Bassue Jr. of Brooklyn, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree; Olga Mikhaylovna Garcia-Gregory of Reading, Pennsylvania, speeding (56 mph in a 40-mph zone); A. M. Rinderknecht of Stony Brook, stop sign violation; Maynor D. Veliz of Stamford, Connecticut, driving without a license and without brake lights; Lynn Branecky of New York City, Ean Trust of Wayne, New Jersey and Matti Prima of Addison, Texas, all charged with parking without a permit.

Joshua R. Castantine of Sag Harbor was fined $50 plus a state surcharge of $85 and a scofflaw fee of $35 for driving with a suspended registration.

Philip S. Cimino of South Huntington, charged with a nautical registration violation, was fined $50 plus $85.

A charge of driving with a suspended registration against Latricia A. Lawrence of Shelter Island was reduced to a plate violation and she was fined $75 plus $85.

A bench warrant for failure to appear in court was issued for James Lucas of Shelter Island, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree.

The following were cited as scofflaws for failure to appear in court: Linda E. McKnight of Riverhead, charged with driving without an inspection certificate; Ronald L. Pecoraro of Ronkonkoma, driving without an inspection certificate and using a cell phone without a hands-free device; John E. Snyder Jr. of New York City, a registration violation; and Carlie K. Splicer of Brooklyn, speeding (42 mph in a 25-mph zone).

Kavi Ohri of New York City was fined $200 plus $85 for speeding — 42 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Jeffrey W. Reiter of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $85 for driving without an inspection certificate. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

Nicholas A. Vlanov of Princeton, New Jersey was fined $150 plus $85 for speeding — 41 mph in a 30-mph zone.

Steven B. Sanders of Jersey City, New Jersey was fined $100 for an anchoring violation.

Sixteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 13 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, two by mutual consent and one for a bench trial.