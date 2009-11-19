Shelter Island Justice Court

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the October 19 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The results are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

Brian C. Ameigh of Fort Lauderdale, Florida was fined $25 plus a state surcharge of $85 for a nautical registration violation.

Walfred A. Gomez of Greenport was fined $300 plus $85 for unlicensed driving. A registration violation and a charge of driving without an inspection certificate were dismissed.

Criminal summonses for failure to appear in court were issued for Millie J. Mateyaschuk of Shelter Island, charged with driving without brake lights; Aidan R. Poleshuk of Shelter Island, charged with possession of marijuana; and F. Gohlke of Tucson, Arizona and Ean Trust of Wayne, New Jersey, both charged with parking without permits.

Aroldo Pantaleon-Turcios of Shelter Island was fined $130 plus $15 for taking scup out of season. A charge of keeping an undersized sea bass was dismissed.

Lynn Branecky of New York City and Matti Prima of Addison, Texas were fined $75 each for parking without permits.

Nine cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — two at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, four for status checks and three by mutual consent.