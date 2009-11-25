The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the November 2 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The results are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the court. Judge Patricia Quigley was on the bench for this session.

A lane violation was reduced to a parking violation and Danielle R. Boeklen of Sag Harbor was fined $125. A charge of marijuana possession was dismissed.

Miguel M. Bravo-Rivera of Bridgehampton was fined $40 plus a state surcharge of $85 for unlicensed driving. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

A charge of driving with a suspended registration against Moses F. Burdon of Sag Harbor was reduced to a registration violation and he was fined $150 plus $85.

Criminal summonses for failure to appear in court were issued for Jean P. DeDalamas of Shelter Island, charged with an ABC violation; Manuel Lopez of Greenport, unlicensed driver; and Edwin A. Mejta of East Hampton, unlicensed driver and speeding (53 mph in a 40-mph zone).

William H. Kopke of Dix Hills was fined $50 plus $25 for operating a boat registering over 90 decibels.

A charge of criminal trespass in the 2nd degree against Margen A. Lopez of Shelter Island was reduced to disorderly conduct and she was fined $150 plus $125.

Erick O. Miguel of Greenport was fined $40 plus $85 for unlicensed driving; he was assigned 40 hours of community service. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

Robert G. Mullins of Shelter Island was fined $800 plus $400 for driving while intoxicated. He received a one-year conditional discharge and a six-month license suspension. Mr. Mullins was assigned 100 hours of community service. A light violation was dismissed as covered.

Aroldo Pantaleon-Turcios of Shelter Island was fined $40 plus $85 for unlicensed driving.

Nicholas M. Paulicelli of Lindenhurst was fined $200 plus $125 for trespass.

A charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree against Miguel Salinas of Amagansett was reduced to unlicensed operation and he was fined $40 plus $85. A charge of driving with a suspended registration was reduced to a registration violation; the fine was set at $100 plus $85.

Erich J. Stegich of New York City, charged with a vessel registration violation, was cited as a scofflaw for failure to appear in court.

Nineteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 12 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, 6 by mutual consent and 1 at the court’s request.