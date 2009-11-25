Join Island Cleanup

To the Editor:

Thomas L. Friedman in his op-ed piece in The New York Times

on Wednesday, November 18 this year said,

â€œGreen for me is not just about recycling

garbage but about renewing

America.

Shelter Island has groups of folks who have regularly done

clean-ups, so the Trash Mash is not a reinvention of the

wheel. This is an attempt to come together over a holiday

based on gratitude, and shift the focus of a day which

historically is driven by consumption and redirect it toward

the reality of where we are today. The environment needs our

attention much more than our perceived need of a new suit.

Turn Black Friday Green.

We have the ability as a smaller unit to organize more

effectively and expeditiously. It took me three hours on one

morning and four hours another day to talk with people to

organize the Trash Mash. [See Calendar.]

Small and manageable is good. Access is important. We have

all of that and additionally we can slow it down here. Slow

isn’t bad either.

But creating chaos within the environment because we are

careless and lazy is no good. Until someone steps up and says

no, change won’t happen. We must begin to

effect change in the area of maintaining a sustainable

environment.

Therefore, after watching football on Thursday and maybe

overeating at the Thanksgiving table, come out with your

neighbors and walk it off with the kids, who watch everything

we do and file it in their heads. Look around at your Island.

Turn Black Friday Green and help us in the Trash Mash.

Remember, our promise to our children was to give them a

better life. They are watching us.

SHERRY PEREGRIN

SHELTER ISLAND