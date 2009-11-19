Island squad wins first regional title

PAUL BREWER PHOTO In one of a team-high 21 defensive digs, Stephanie Vecchio hits the floor but the ball doesn’t. Claire Read and Shelby Willumsen look on.

Friday the 13th was just what the Shelter Island volleyball team was hoping it would be: Haldane High School’s unlucky day.

To be entirely truthful, it was more than luck that brought the Blue Devils four-year winning streak over the Indians to an end. It took three months of continual practicing, learning and adjusting, the commitment of several girls to continue training in the off-season, and the energy of a loud and proud Shelter Island crowd who traveled to Bellport to support the team.

The volleyball team put their 15-0 record on the line as they faced the Section 1 champs for the right to continue on to the state Final Four in Glens Falls on November 21. An Island scouting crew had traveled to Westchester County to see the Blue Devils in action the previous weekend, and the team had taken the time to review the video, talk about strategies to stop their most potent hitters and to practice alternative line-ups in case we needed a change in game plan.

During the regular season, Shelter Island got used to scoring several points in a row on tough serving, or ending a rally with a hard hit that other teams just couldn’t return. But Haldane wasn’t playing regular season ball, and their four consecutive appearances in the state tournament, including a state championship in 2007, gave them the resilience and confidence to continue putting the ball back over time and time again.

It was exquisite agony to watch the match. As one fan remarked: “Every point was so contested. You couldn’t even take a breath.”

The first set gave an indication of what the match would be like. Initially a point-to-point battle, Haldane got out to a 5-10 lead on hitting errors from the blue and grey. Following a Shelter Island timeout, Haldane served into the net; junior Mackenzie Needham took over at the service line and notched back-to-back aces off Haldane’s top player, inspiring the Indians to make a comeback.

Sophomore Kelsey McGayhey, a key offensive weapon at the net, was initially a bit rattled by the magnitude of the match. However, following Needham’s lead, she settled down and got back on track with her crowd-pleasing hard hits from the middle. But never-say-die defense from both squads kept things very close, causing both teams to use their full allotment of timeouts. At the end the score stood at 28-26, with Shelter Island winning their first game ever against Haldane.

The second set was more of the same intense play. Haley Willumsen, who couldn’t get her trademark killer serve on track, made up for it with quick defensive saves and aggressive take-no-prisoners setting. Following 8 lead changes and 13 ties, Shelter Island took the second set 25-21.

The third set begin with a tremendous rally — each team hitting as hard as they could, then running the next play off a dynamite defensive effort. Haldane won that early joust, then ran out to a 1-6 lead in the fourth set. Seniors Claire Read and Shelby Willumsen proved why they were voted captains as they teamed up for an assist and kill to steady the team, and led the team back into the thick of the fight.

Stephanie Vecchio stepped up the defensive pressure and kept the momentum in SI’s favor as she blocked numerous balls and tallied a team-high 21 digs to keep spikes from hitting the floor. Ahead 2 sets to 0 and the score at 24-20, Shelter Island could almost taste the sweetness of a match victory.

Alas, it wouldn’t be so easy. Two blocks, two SI hitting errors and two tough defensive plays later the Blue Devils had stunned the crowd with a 26-24 victory.

Shaken, the blue and grey started the next set appearing a little confused and in discord. Once again, Haldane got out to an early lead, but Read pulled the team together with calm confidence. Haley Willumsen started connecting with McGayhey and with her sister Shelby to score SI points.

Following a huge effort to save a ball and win the point, Read stepped to the service line. Acknowledging the crowd’s chant of “Claire-ee” she scored five straight, including a set to Vecchio for a monster back row kill, to put the team up 22-18. Another Needham ace, McGayhey kill and an eternity later the score stood at 25-19.

The Indians had persevered, besting their arch-rivals. At long last Shelter Island had won a regional championship to advance to the state final four.

The crowd roared, happy tears flowed, and team and bear hugs were exchanged all around. Proud family members clapped and stamped, knowing their season-long support was essential to bring the team to this moment. Each member of the team was called forward to receive an individual plaque, and captains Read and Willumsen stepped up and gathered the long awaited regional championship plaque.

It was everything you would hope for in a championship match. Two well-matched and determined teams played hard-core volleyball. Marathon rallies kept spectators and coaches alike literally on the edges of their seats. The atmosphere was electric. The crowd was rocking. It took two days for this coach to come down from the high of the victory.

Tomorrow the team will hit the road and travel north to Glens Falls. We know that the support of the whole Island will go with us. Who could doubt it when there is a sign in the middle of town flashing: “GO SI GIRLS. VOLLEYBALL CHAMPS HEADED TO STATE FINAL FOUR!!!”