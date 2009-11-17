The 2009 Southeast Region Champs: (front, from left) Lisa Rasmussen, Co-captain Claire Read, Co-captain Shelby Willumsen, Mariah Jacobs; (back) Coach Karen Gibbs, Dana Ramos, Haley Willumsen, Rachael Heinze, Kelsey McGayhey, Stephanie Vecchio, Mackenzie Needham, Coach Cindy Belt.

Island squad makes history

Volleyball team takes Haldane 3-1, heads to Final Four

The Shelter Island varsity volleyball team has made history.

They defeated the Haldane Blue Devils in Bellport Friday,

28-26, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19. They are the New York State

southeastern region champions and the first Island squad to go

to the state championships undefeated (16-0).

The Indians will travel to Glens Falls Civic Center for state

semi-final pool play on Saturday, November 21. If they finish

in the top two after playing two 25-point sets against each of

the other three qualifiers, the squad will advance to the Class

D finals on Sunday. The Section 11 champs will face Thomas A.

Edison (Section 4, Elmira area), Chateaugay (Section 10, north

of Syracuse), and Cattaraugus-Little Valley (Section 6, western

New York)

The team heads to the state tournament for the third time in

six years, but for the first time, they arrive with a regional

championship plaque in hand.

â€œFor us, this was huge,â€ Coach

Cindy Belt said Saturday of the championship and the first-time

win against Haldane, a team that has been a persistent

post-season roadblock for the Island squad.

The Indians advanced to the regionals in 2005, 2006 and 2008

only to be beaten by Haldane. In 2007, Shelter Island advanced

to the state tournament by default but lost in pool play

â€” Haldane went on to become the state champs

that year. The Indians also went to states on a bye in 2004 but

lost all their pool games.

Fridayâ€™s victory was the first time Shelter

Island won a set, let alone a match, in five meetings with

Haldane.

Coach Belt and the girls are coming down from the high of a

regional title, practicing this week prior to the Friday bus

trip to Glens Falls.

â€œThe level of play when you get to states is

above and beyondâ€ anything the girls have seen on

Long Island, Coach Belt said. But this squad is strong and

â€œwell seasoned,â€ she added, and

their confident, competitive play distinguishes them from past

Indian teams. â€œTheyâ€™re

nice kids,â€ she said, â€œbut

theyâ€™re willing to hit

hard.â€

The Haldane game was a thriller with each point hard won. The

Indians made â€œfabulous saves followed by

crushing kills,â€ Coach Belt commented.

But a big part of the win was the crowd of Islanders that made

the trip west to cheer on their hometown athletes.

â€œThe fans were awesome,â€ the

coach said. â€œTo hear the crowd

roarâ€ kept the team pumped up.

For Coach Beltâ€™s play-by-play of the

regional championship, read the November 19 Reporter.