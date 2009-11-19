ISLAND SCENES
The Community Chorus performed for an enthusiastic audience at the Presbyterian Church on Sunday afternoon, November 8. Linda Betjeman (foreground) is the musical director.
Click on any photo to view a slideshow of this gallery.
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The Community Chorus performed for an enthusiastic audience at the Presbyterian Church on Sunday afternoon, November 8. Linda Betjeman (foreground) is the musical director.
Click on any photo to view a slideshow of this gallery.