ISLAND ARTS

Shelter Island Cub Scouts — back when. A black and white photo by Victor Friedman.

Friedman book signing

at Wish Rock Studio

Photographs from Victor Friedman’s book, “Flag,” recently released by Penguin Books, will be exhibited at the Wish Rock Studio, 17 Grand Avenue, from Saturday, November 28 through December 13. Many of his striking black and white images are of Shelter Island people and places.

An opening reception will be held on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. and there will be a book signing on Sunday, November 29 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of books and prints will be donated to the non-profit Senior Citizetns Foundation of Shelter Island.

The studio is open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Morris book on PBS

PBS will air a 90-minute one-man show, “From Mao to the Met,” co-written by Islander Lois B. Morris, on Friday, December 4 at 10 p.m.

Documenting the life of Chinese-born singer Hao Jiang Tian in song and story, the show is based on Ms. Morris’s book with the singer, “Along the Roaring River: My Wild Ride from Mao to the Met.” Tian sings everything from Chinese folk songs to bass arias and accompanies himself on accordion, guitar and piano. He grew up during the Cultural Revolution, and as a teenager worked in a factory in Beijing after his parents were sent away.

In this show the Metropolitan Opera basso tells the story of the music and the woman that changed his life.