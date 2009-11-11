ISLAND ARTS

GIVING A GIFT OF ART

The deCordova Studio and Gallery on Main Street in Greenport will present “Gifts: A Selection of Works Both Big and Small …” beginning Friday, November 20 and running through Sunday, December 20, with an opening reception on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. The show will offer selected works by over 20 artists, including Shelter Islanders Jan Culbertson and Bob Markell. “Gifts …” presents an opportunity to purchase a work of art this holiday season from a wide range of subjects in both abstract and realistic styles. For more information, visit decordovagallery.com.