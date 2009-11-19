ISLAND ARTS

Attention mystery fans!

The fourth title in Shelter Islander Joe Hanna’s Lawton Close mystery series, “Mantrap: Lawton Close and the Locked Rooms Mystery,” has just been released in paperback. The fictional Mr. Close has a house in East Hampton and the reader will recognize many local landmarks.

In this latest novel by the award-winning columnist for the Sag Harbor Express, Close takes on one of the most beautiful women in the world as a client. Her last lover is dead and she wants Lawton to find out how it was done and who is responsible. Things get dicey when the client moves in with the famous lawyer, and his associates realize the murder investigation has gotten too close for comfort.

The book’s ending is explosive — and the reader will want to know if Mr. Hanna has also reached the end of the line for Lawton Close.

“Mantrap” is available locally at Wish Rock Studio in the Heights, and through Internet outlets such as Amazon and Kindle.

AT ISLAND GALLERIES

An exhibit of Gabriela Trueba’s paintings and prints will open on Saturday, November 21 at 5 p.m. at the Mosquito Hawk Gallery on North Ferry Road. In a release about the exhibit, her works are described as “haunting portraits of those familiar and foreign figures that move through our lives. Neither surrealistic nor representational … [her] images occupy the world in between.”

The gallery is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.