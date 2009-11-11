Indiana Jones at Cinema 114

JANET RESCIGNO

We will only have one film this month and next due to the holidays. I decided to show a film for November that gives a big bang in one show so it will last us for a whole month. Our film is the very first of the Indiana Jones series and the best of them all, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

We have comedy, romance, adventure and suspense all presented with the handsome Harrison Ford as eye candy. We all lived through WW II, so when Indiana must fight the Nazi forces, who wish to bring the historic Ark home for their beloved Adolph, we root even harder for the handsome archaeologist/professor. He must save and keep safe his former love, a feisty, independent and beautiful Marion Ravenswood played by the lovely Karen Allen.

Indie must survive poison, traps, snakes (he has a snake phobia) and treachery as he follows the clues that lead him to the mystical market places of Cairo, the jungles of South America and a top-secret submarine base.

This is a non-stop adventure with a tongue-in-cheek spoof of all the chapter pictures we screamed at as children. We want the Nazis defeated and the gal to get her man, with just a few scars to prove his manliness. All I can say is he can crack his whip for me anytime.

Come to the Senior Activity Center on November 18 at 2 p.m. and prepare for this heart-thumping experience. We will supply the hot popcorn and cold soda; you supply the adrenalin.