In quest of Island food this holiday

While many businesses have closed for the winter, the food service outlook is not entirely bleak.



American Legion Hall

749-1180, 6:30 to 10 p.m. daily for Boosters and friends. Closed for Christmas holidays.



Bella Vita

749-5462, Daily 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Chequit

749-0018. Call for schedule.



Commander Cody’s

749-1851. Lunch daily from noon to 2 p.m. Dinner daily from 4 p.m. to

8 p.m., 9 p.m. on weekends. The fish market will be open daily from 11 to “whenever.”



Fedi’s Market

749-1177. Daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Deli closes at 6:30 p.m.



IGA

749-0382. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Greeny’s Organic Market

998-3744. Call ahead for pick-up. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Sunday.



Mark it with G

749-5288. Open Thursday through Sunday until Christmas. Bakery hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed January to reopen in February.



Nettie’s Italian/American Kitchen

749-0757. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to “whenever.” After the holidays, the hours are uncertain.



Oh’s Gas and Convenience

749-2844. Open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Olde Country Inn

749-1633. Open Thursday through Sunday, 5 to 9:30 p.m.



Pat and Steve’s

749-1998. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday to 8 p.m. Closed on Wednesday. Usually closed in February.



Planet Bliss

749-0053. Open Thursday through Sunday for dinner from 6 p.m.



Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy

749-0445. Monday through Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday until 12:30 p.m.



Stars Café

749-5345. Open 7 days. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday until 3 p.m.



Sweet Tomato’s

749-4114. Tuesday through Sunday at 5 p.m. for dinner. Saturday and Sunday, 12:30 p.m. for lunch.



Two Eds

749-0261. Thursday and Sunday: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 5 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



Vine Street Café

749-3210. Thursday and Monday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday 5:30 to 9 p.m.



Open on Thanksgiving only:

Ram’s Head Inn (749-0811). (Also available for private events)

Reddings (749-0003)



Closed for the winter:

Bob’s Fish Market ( 749-0830)

Uncle Buck’s Café (749-0416)

The Dory (749-4300)

Sunset Beach Restaurant (749-2001)

Keeper’s Deli/Restaurant (749-5530).