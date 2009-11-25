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In quest of Island food this holiday

By Times Review

While many businesses have closed for the winter, the food service outlook is not entirely bleak.
 
American Legion Hall
749-1180, 6:30 to 10 p.m. daily for Boosters and friends. Closed for Christmas holidays.
 
Bella Vita
749-5462, Daily 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
 
Chequit
749-0018. Call for schedule.
 
Commander Cody’s
749-1851. Lunch daily from noon to 2 p.m. Dinner daily from 4 p.m. to
8 p.m., 9 p.m. on weekends. The fish market will be open daily from 11 to “whenever.”
 
Fedi’s Market
749-1177. Daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Deli closes at 6:30 p.m.
 
IGA
749-0382. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
 
Greeny’s Organic Market
998-3744. Call ahead for pick-up. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Sunday.
 
Mark it with G
749-5288. Open Thursday through Sunday until Christmas. Bakery hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed January to reopen in February.
 
Nettie’s Italian/American Kitchen
749-0757. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to “whenever.” After the holidays, the hours are uncertain.
 
Oh’s Gas and Convenience
749-2844. Open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
 
Olde Country Inn
749-1633. Open Thursday through Sunday, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
 
Pat and Steve’s
749-1998. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday to 8 p.m. Closed on Wednesday. Usually closed in February.
 
Planet Bliss
749-0053. Open Thursday through Sunday for dinner from 6 p.m.
 
Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy
749-0445. Monday through Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday until 12:30 p.m.
 
Stars Café
749-5345. Open 7 days. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday until 3 p.m.
 
Sweet Tomato’s
749-4114. Tuesday through Sunday at 5 p.m. for dinner. Saturday and Sunday, 12:30 p.m. for lunch.
 
Two Eds
749-0261. Thursday and Sunday: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 5 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
 
Vine Street Café
749-3210. Thursday and Monday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday 5:30 to 9 p.m.
 
Open on Thanksgiving only:
Ram’s Head Inn (749-0811). (Also available for private events)
Reddings (749-0003)
 
Closed for the winter:
Bob’s Fish Market ( 749-0830)
Uncle Buck’s Café  (749-0416)
The Dory (749-4300)
Sunset Beach Restaurant (749-2001)
Keeper’s Deli/Restaurant (749-5530).