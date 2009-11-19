How far can town reach beyond permit limits?

A wetlands permit to tear down the Zagoreos house (seen from Ram Island Drive) has town officials questioning whether a new house that requires no wetlands permit should be considered in the process.

A burned-out house and a new burning law were the hot topics at Tuesday’s work session and both will require further attention from the Town Board.

CAUSEWAY PROPERTY CONTENTION

The house of Alexander Zagoreos, the only house on the first Ram Island causeway, was ravaged by fire in 2007. Plans to demolish the burned-out house and build a new bigger dwelling have some town officials concerned.

The fear is that an increase in development of the property will “turn the causeway into Dune Road,” Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty said, comparing Ram Island Drive, where a stilt-raised development was proposed not long ago, to Southampton’s developed shoreline.

The Conservation Advisory Council, which met Monday night, does not want to see a bigger house on that property, he reported. The CAC is reviewing Mr. Zagoreos’s application for a wetlands permit. That permit, which will ultimately be granted or denied by the Town Board, is not required for a new proposed 3,300-square-foot house planned to replace the smaller, split-level 1960s era structure. The permit is only needed for activities that will occur within 100 feet of the shoreline, which are limited to the demolition of the existing house.

But the CAC and the supervisor are not comfortable with the project. “Whatever the procedural niceties might be,” Mr. Dougherty said, the town should look at the “whole project” and “not put blinders on.”

CAC members do not want to see a new non-conforming house larger than the existing one and suggested that the Two-Percent Committee consider the property for an open space purchase.

Zagoreos representative Matt Sherman said that the town had been approached to purchase the property but that the owner got no response.

“It wasn’t a ‘no,’” Mr. Dougherty said. “If they wanted a response, I’d be happy to give them a response.”

Mr. Sherman said that the owners are still open to selling the property but that “they don’t want this to get delayed while [the town] is figuring out what to do.”

“I don’t agree that we either approve this big house or buy it,” Mr. Dougherty said.

Councilman Glenn Waddington said that the Two-Percent Committee never received a formal proposal and that funds are currently tied up in three pending open space purchases.

“It’s frustrating to have it thrown at us that it’s either this” — he threw arms out wide — “or buy it.”

“That’s not what we’re proposing,” Mr. Sherman said. Scaling down the house is not out of the question, he said, but “we just don’t want to see the project derailed” while a possible two-percent purchase is pursued.

Town permit coordinator Mary Wilson commented, “I think we would all agree that we would like to see nothing on this property. But I don’t see that happening unless somebody buys it.” She added that the proposed house can meet wetlands setbacks and other requirements and is replacing an existing structure. “I don’t see why it goes to the Board of Appeals at all.”

The Zoning Board sees that differently, Town Attorney Laury Dowd said. In addition to Town Board action on a wetlands permit, the Zagoreoses will separately also seek relief from the ZBA.

Ms. Wilson again commented, “I think its unfortunate to penalize the gentleman for doing the right thing” — moving the house location inland of the wetlands buffer. “Why would we hold up the wetlands permit trying to see what can be built?”

Mr. Dougherty emphasized that as “leaders of the town,” the board is obligated to view the project “holistically.” If the proposed house were built on the narrow, fragile causeway, he said, “It’s going to look like we goofed to high heaven.”

Mr. Sherman said he would provide the board with sketches of the proposed house.

OPEN BURNING LAW

A new state law that went into effect last month prohibits some types of open burning currently allowed under a town burn permit.

The town must amend its burning rules to bring town code into closer conformance with state law, Ms. Dowd said.

The new state law allows fires for cooking and for ceremonies (such as American flag retirements) and for celebrations. Campfires must be limited in size. Leaf and garbage burning are prohibited but in Shelter Island and other small communities (population less than 20,000), leafy branches (less than 6-inches in diameter and 8 feet in length) may be burned.

The Department of Environmental Conservation “can’t enforce their pesticide laws but they’re going to enforce this?” Mr. Waddington asked.

Councilman Peter Reich suggested contacting current permit holders — the permits are good for two years — to notify them of the rule change.

Necessary amendments to the town code will go to a public hearing in December.