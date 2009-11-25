Holiday happenings For additional details about these events, including costs, check future issues of the Reporter under Community Happenings and/or in the event calendar in the Around the Island section of the paper.

• Community Pot Luck, Presbyterian Church, 2 p.m. 749-5092.

• Sugar Plum Fair, Presbyterian Church, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Lunch available for sale.)

• Women’s Community Club Holiday Luncheon, Presbyterian Church, 12 noon, bring a covered dish and a gently used item.

• Chamber of Commerce Tree Lighting and visit from Santa, in front of Police Headquarters, 7 to 7:30 p.m. Refreshments follow at Legion Hall, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Rain date is December 6.)

• Holiday Greens Workshop, Garden Club of Shelter Island, St. Mary’s Church. 10 a.m. Free.

• St. Nicholas Day Fair, Parish Hall, St. Mary’s Church (includes traditional Cookie Walk, raffle and homemade lunches for sale). 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Reindeer Run, Shelter Island Youth Center, for toddlers to teenagers. Registration & pre-run activities, 9 a.m.; 10 a.m. race begins. Sign up at the Youth Center or visit siyd07.tripod.com.

• Harbor Bells, English Handbell Choir Christmas Concert, Presbyterian Church, 4 p.m.

• Dickens Tea, 4 p.m., reading of “A Christmas Carol” by Jenifer Corwin. 15 Little Ram Drive, music & caroling by All Faith Youth Group.$35 in advance, $45 at the door. Proceeds to benefit the youth group.

• PTSA Family Breakfast with Santa, Presbyterian Church, 8 to 11 am. Tickets at the door (includes photo taken with Santa).

• Mashomack Holiday Reception, Manor House, 2 to 5 p.m. Caroling.

• Santa visits the firehouse, Center, 1 p.m. Refreshments, free.

• Winter Concert, Shelter Island School auditorium, grades 7 to 12, 7:30 p.m. Free.

• Winter Concert, Shelter Island School auditorium, grades K to 6. 7 p.m.. Free.

• PBA Community Caroling, 5 p.m. (tentative)

• A showing of “Miracle on 34th Street” at the Shelter Island Library, 12:30 p.m. A surprise visitor. All ages.

• Christmas Cantata, Presbyterian Church, 7 p.m. Community choir, handbells and special instrumental music.

• Christmas Pageant, Presbyterian Church, 10:30 a.m. Reception.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24

• Christmas Pageant, Our Lady of the Isle, 4 p.m.