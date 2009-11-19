Getting into the holiday spirit can’t start too soon

Bear in mind that any empty planter or decorative pot is a potential base for decor. This was one of mine last winter, with greens, pine cones and Christmas tree balls.

Although gift giving is certainly one of the highlights of theholiday season, I think that dÃƒÂ©cor, forlack of a better term, is even more front and center. Decoratingthe house, to whatever extent one chooses, adds another layer offestivity and is also fun. Catalogs keep arriving, full of optionsfor garlands, wreaths and swags, but in these economic times, thereare other paths to travel.

It’s true that for gardeners, this time of year presents certaindifficulties, since our summer and fall flowers are long gone. Butwe can compensate, starting right now. The first thing to do is tolook down. All over the Island, nuts, pine cones of all shapes andsizes, seed pods and the like are falling on roads, parking lotsand driveways. All of these can be made to look wonderful with verylittle effort.

If you’re into the more natural look, try spraying any of theabove items with clear Krylon, an invisible gloss, available in anyhardware store. The coating adds a depth and luster to the colorsand in some cases, on pumpkins for example, deters birds and othersmall creatures from enjoying a taste. It’s also possible to gofurther, adding gilt, silver, glitter or whatever suits your taste.The fake white snow that comes in spray cans is another option. Ina time when economy is the watchword, why order from Neiman Marcuswhen what you need is on the ground in the library parking lot?

Using greens as a base is, I think, key. Pine cones that haveadded luster look great in a basket, especially if you can findsome little red berries, but look even better on a bed ofevergreens. If you have friends who own a holly tree, and I amlucky enough to be in this category, sprigs of holly along with theevergreens are great looking. If you take a branch from each of theevergreen trees you own, they won’t mind, in fact they might evenenjoy a little pruning, and you’ll have the equivalent of the “boxof greens” that White Flower Farms sells for a goodly price. Addingdried flowers and/or Christmas tree balls to the display of greensis nice as well. I use statice, especially the deep purple variety- a nice break from the usual Christmas red – as well as driedrhododendron blossoms, especially the pale green ones.

Then, there are lights. One of the most enjoyable holiday tasksfor me is to sit on the living room floor, testing last year’sChristmas lights. I do this in late October or early Novemberbecause I want to put them up before the weather outside ispunishing. I don’t turn them on until Thanksgiving night, however.Being a Manhattan person for most of my life, I fully understandthat the holidays begin when Santa Claus hits 34th Street. Not asecond before.

Bear in mind that anything and everything looks grand whenwrapped in those little lights. This includes railings, fenceposts, gazebos, fountains and so on. This is also true for insideplants. I drape all my ferns with them and love the way that looks.If you’re looking to save money on either a Christmas tree or aHanukah bush, think about all the places you can put lights. When Ishared a house with my daughter in Westchester, we also used thickred waterproof ribbon, reusable, wrapped around railings, whichadds a festive note in daytime.

Tip of the week: Marders Nursery in Bridgehampton is hostingwreath-making workshops for children and adults on Saturdays,December 5, 12 and 19 at 10 a.m. The price is $45 for adults, $35for children and includes the wreath and all decorations. Toreserve, call 537-3700.