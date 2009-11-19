The Shelter Island Duplicate Bridge Club met on Thursday, November 12 in St. Mary’s Parish Hall.

A very tight game was played with only two points separating the first four couples. In first place, with 39.5 points, were Agnes Albinson and Martha Williams. Ruth Tilden and Joan Bishop came in second and Sheila Lee and Ida Marie Bottone came in third.

The visiting married couple, Melinda and Chris Read (daughter and son-in-law of Sheila Lee), deserve a mention — they were only one-half point behind in fourth place.

Do you want to play bridge? Call Joan Bishop at 749-0835.