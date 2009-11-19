Driving, trespass arrests on blotter

On Thursday, November 12 in the Heights, police stopped Ivan Moises Jara, 40, of Flushing for driving with a suspended registration. He was subsequently arrested and also charged with driving an uninsured vehicle and for aggravated unlicensed operation. Mr. Jara was released on station house bail of $250. His vehicle was impounded.

Following an investigation, police arrested an 18-year-old Shelter Island youth on Monday, November 16 shortly after 5 p.m. and charged him with criminal trespass in the 2nd degree. The trespass took place at a residence in the Center. The defendant was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Patricia Quigley presiding, and released on his own recognizance. He was issued an appearance ticket for a later date on the court’s calendar.

SUMMONSES

Stephen F. Durkin, 27, of Shoreham was ticketed on South Ferry Road on November 10 for speeding — 55 mph in a 40-mph zone.

On November 12, Casey J. Moisa, 28, of Mattituck was given a ticket on Cobbetts Lane for driving with an expired inspection and a suspended registration.

ACCIDENTS

W. A. Anderson Jr. of Shelter Island told police that he was driving westbound on Stearns Point Road on November 14 when a deer ran onto the road and into his vehicle. There was over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side headlight, the front quarter panel and front bumper.

OTHER REPORTS

After receiving a report that someone may have been in the upstairs of a Silver Beach home on November 10, police searched the premises with negative results.

A domestic dispute was reported in Silver Beach on November 11.

A residential caretaker told police on November 11 that a vehicle was parked on a Center property’s driveway; police checked and the vehicle’s owner had the resident’s permission.

An anonymous motorist reported an open door at a Ram Island residence on November 12. Police secured the door, which had probably blown open in the high winds.

A caller told police on November 12 that vehicles were spinning their wheels in the Wades Beach parking lot. The drivers of two vehicles were issued warnings and their parents, as well as the parents of the passengers, were notified.

Police notified the Highway Department on November 13 about flooding conditions on the First Causeway. Warning signs were put out.

A Ram Island resident reported a downed tree, wires and a pole on November 13. LIPA was notified that live wires were blocking a roadway. A telephone pole had snapped in half and was also blocking the road; Verizon was notified. The road was closed for two hours until LIPA arrived.

High winds on the 13th also downed a tree in the Center, blocking a roadway. A tree falling on wires caused a power failure in Harbor View.

Police responded to a family dispute in the Center on November 14.

An anonymous caller told police on November 15 that a dog was “crying/wailing” in the Center. The dog was located in a screened-in room, wearing a surgical collar, and appeared to be in good health. A message was left for the owner.

A downed wire was reported in Hay Beach on November 15.

On November 15, a caller reported a boat found in the vicinity of Hay Beach Point; it was impounded by police. On the 16th, a small boat washed ashore in Hay Beach and was also taken to the impound.

Police responded to a case of criminal mischief in Tarkettle on November 15.

On November 16, police opened an investigation into a case of identity theft.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm on November 12 at a residence on Ram Island. No problems were reported.

A burglary alarm was activated in Tarkettle on November 10, set off by mistake. On November 16, an employee forgot to enter the security code to a vault at the South Ferry, setting off the burglary alarm.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Red Cross team transported an aided case to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 11.