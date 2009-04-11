Definitely a Halloween party to remember

Silver Circle members sure know how to party! From the left, Louise Green, Diane Anderson, Dale Holm, John Oliver, Lois Charls, Ckarl Cassman, Karoline Kilb, Bob Costanzo, Jean Tuthill, Henrietta Roberts, Irving Gruber, Giovanna Ketcham and Ema Gudiene.

The Silver Circle has a reputation for pulling out all the stops when a party is in the making. Our Halloween party on October 28 was no exception.

In attendance were four wicked witches — Flo Evans, Dale Holm, Giovanna Ketcham and Willie Runyon; one hokey hula dancer — Mom Green; one ghastly ghost — Diane Anderson; and one darling devil — Irving Gruber. John Oliver decided to come as himself, as did Alma Ryder, Kay Corbett and Jean Tuthill. The most improbable costume was worn by Karoline Kilb who came as a “lady in waiting,” determined to keep her feet up and eat for two.

Nurse Lois Charls, the program director, wore her cap and cape in the event of a medical emergency or a fit of the giggles. Ckarl Cassman created an outer space plastic bubble to wear as a mask when calling bingo numbers.

Special guest Bob Costanzo, our favorite donut man, presided over the morning snack in his foul weather gear, looking for all the world like the Gorton Fisherman.

Henrietta Roberts couldn’t find her clown nose, substituting a liberal layer of lipstick to light up her schnozz. Cathy and Neal Raymond paid a visit later in the morning. Cathy was a green M&M whose pumpkin necklace flashed off and on in the dark.

For lunch we were treated to pizza from a local pizza emporium and to Halloween brownies baked by master baker Diane Anderson.

Halloween at the Silver Circle was another chance to celebrate life with a good-time party.