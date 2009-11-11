Clippers’ Lechmanski breaks year’s first 200

With the Thunderballs having this past week off with a bye, Louie’s Clippers managed to slither into first place with only a 4-point win over the Dory Terminators. Leading for the Clips was Kevin Lechmanski, rolling the first 200 game of the year. Due to his low first two games, however, Kevin’s 213 was not enough to give him the first 500 series of the year. He was only able to squeak out a 464.

Also for the Clips was Jim Gibbs Jr.’s high series of the week of 479. The Clips managed to roll the high team game of the week of 1,103.

Despite being two men down, the Terminators were able to roll the high team series of 2,946. BJ Volenski rolled the third-high game and series of 170 and 457 respectively.

It appears that Rich Surozenski will be on the DL for an indefinite period of time for the Terms. Rich kept the Terms together with the scoring and record-keeping. Hopefully Jack Kiffer will not be called in to fill his shoes since we know what happens to the Terms when he shows up.

There must have been some divine intervention in the match between the Legionnaires and the two-year defending champs, the Pharmaceuticals. Winless so far this season, the Legionnaires romped over the Pharms with a 7-point win. Had Stan Beckwith not choked in the 10th frame, he might have been the first to roll a 200 game. Instead, Stanley came away with a 192. Randy Silvani tied BJ with a 170.

The Legionnaires’ Alan Shaw received Bowler of the Week honors, rolling 127 pins over his series average. Being new this year, Alan, keep in mind: this honor doesn’t get you fame or fortune, just your name in the paper.

Ned Flanders would be proud of the new and improved Holy Rollers, as they were 8-point winners over the Misfits. Sporting close to the maximum handicap possible, Al “The Hammer” Brigham led his team to the victory. Last but not least, we had Tim King picking up the 4-10 split for the Misfits.

Louie’s Clippers 27 17 .613

Holy Rollers 26 18 .591

Thunderballs 26 7 .787

Dory Terminators 22 11 .667

Misfits 14 19 .424

Pharmaceuticals 10 34 .227

Legionnaires 7 26 .212