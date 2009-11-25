Clippers back in first

I first find that I must make a correction to the November 12 article. I believe that Archer assumed (and we know what happens when we assume) that “The Hammer” Brigham was Al when in fact it was Harry “The Hammer” Brigham. She has since been given an up-to-date roster of the teams and bowlers. [Editor’s note: Rookie reporter Ted Hills admits fault on this one.]

Louie brought it to my attention that in the match between the Clippers and the Terminators, the Terms were 6-point winners instead of winning by 7 points, as reported. After further review, the 7 points stand with Louie being penalized one martini for bad math.

The Clippers this week strolled back into first place after KO’ing the Pharms for all 11 points. Jim Gibbs Jr. rolled the high series of the week of 498. Jim also tied two other bowlers for high game rolling a 174. Rob Brewer rolled the third-high series of 456. Robbie was the only one this week to make a split — he picked up the 2-7-10.

The Clippers rolled a second-high team series of 2900 which included a third-high team game of 978. It was not a good sign for the Pharms when Greg Ofrias rolled higher then Randy and I. With their bye the next week of bowling, the Pharms may be doing some hard time in the basement.

The Thunderballs, rolling the high team series and team game of 3010 and 1016 respectively, were 8-point winners over the Misfits. Kevin Barry, with the second-high series of 483, rolled 84 pins over his average. Kevin earned bowler of the week honors along with the Thanksgiving turkey.

With the Holy Rollers having their bye this week, their last week’s scores were under consideration, but their scores were not enough to take the turkey away from Kevin. Denny Clark also was in that high game mix with his 174. The Misfits did roll the second-high team game of 990.

Finally, a score sheet from the Dory Terminators found its way into the envelope. Being crumpled almost beyond recognition, it appeared that a certain captain was not happy with the outcome of the game that night. The rookie Legionnaires came through once again this week, taking 8 points from the Dory Terminators. For the Legion, Mike Roeshe rolled a 174, 42 pins over his average. While Mike Loriz was last seen flying off into the horizon, his team held down the fort. In his absence, they rolled the third-high series of 2856 and tied the Clippers for third-high team game of 978.

To all bowlers, have a happy and safe holiday.

Louie’s Clippers 38 17 .691

Thunderballs 37 18 .673

Dory Terminators 33 22 .600

Holy Rollers 26 29 .472

Legionnaires 23 32 .418

Pharmaceuticals 21 45 .318

Misfits 20 35 .364