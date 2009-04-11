Brick Laying Babes score strong week

Bev Pelletier shows some enthusiasm for her Bowler of the Week status.

After taking a hiatus from the world of bowling, she has returned refreshed. This Odd Ball hasn’t forgotten a thing and that includes her signature step. Bev Pelletier opened with double spares for 126 in the first game. The night improved from there. Bev almost had a turkey twice in the second game for a 140. The last game included a single, double and triple spares for a 153. All three over-average games won Bev Bowler of the Week.

Paint by Numbers Mary Kanarvogel showed off by picking up the 1-5-10 split and adding 21 pins to her average. Lee Oliver pulled a poult in the fourth frame to help Bev for an Odd Ball win. Ginny Gibbs chipped in with Mary for some good wood in the second game, but Captain Stephanie Tybaert shot high with a 145. That, added to Bev’s 140, brought another Odd Ball victory.

Nurse Mary rolled over her average for the third time but it wasn’t enough. Bev’s 153 score was too hot for Paint by Numbers to handle so the Odd Balls took all 11.

The Lucky Strikes played the Brick Laying Babes. Katherine Birch picked up a lot of marks for her Strikes in the first game. Babe Captain Laura Marcello accompanied by Lisa Goody reinforced their scores with an extra 26 and 39 pins respectively for a Babe win. Lucky Captain Julie Fanelli tossed in 2 double spares to assist Melina Wein’s 5-mark game. Babe Traci Kannwischer bagged a poult in the sixth frame for a 121 in the second game.

Captain Laura hit another high score of 151 and secured another victory. Julie was the only Strike lucky enough to break through her average in the last game. Traci had another 121 game. She almost earned a triple score patch, but missed it in the first game. Brick Laying Babes took all 11.

The Guttersnipes had the third hat trick for the week. Fay Rodriguez-Walker had the high score for the Rockettes with a 137. Cathy Driscoll opened with a poult, while Sue Warner closed with another for a soaring 171 and a Snipe win. Sue was showing off when she got the 5-10 split in the middle of her poult in the second game.

Sherri Surozenski and Fay were thankful for their missing teammates. If it wasn’t for their averages, they would have lost that game by more than 10 pins. Fay was plagued by 9s while Sherri held things together by picking up some spares. While one Snipe was in the gutter all night, another was filling the score sheet with lead. Sue Warner took home weekly honors for high scratch series with a 481.

Spare Us had a hard time picking up their marks while Donna Cass and Jackie Brewer were Fabulous in the first game with their 156 and 173 scores. Donna tried to inspire her team with more marks but Ellie Labrozzi got the highest score of the week with a 181 for a Spare Us win.

Norma Edwards shot past her average while the rest of the Fab Fives were just shot. Cheryl Pensa got a nice 144, but Sue Klenawicus and Ellie had matching 168s. This last game won Spare Us weekly honors for high scratch and handicap games, as well as high scratch series.

Brick Laying Babes 31 13

Guttersnipes 28 16

Odd Balls 26 18

Paint by Numbers 23 21

Fabulous Five 22 22

Spare Us 19 25

Lucky Strikes 15 29

Rockettes 12 3