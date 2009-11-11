Brick Laying Babes hold their lead

Just one of the many pins that went down in Mary Ellen Gran’s quest for Bowler of the Week.

Determined to keep her team out of the Gutter, this Snipe rolled a 595 handicap series. Mary Ellen Gran, our Bowler of the Week, had every game over average.

In her first game, Mary Ellen pulled a poult and broke 100 by the seventh frame. Missing a possible turkey in the 10th frame, she ended with a 144. Her second game was only 4 pins over, but her last game was a killer. Mary Ellen opened her first three frames and then hit a poult, strike, poult to close out the night with a whopping 150.

Three Rockettes kicked two unlucky Strikes to the curb. Sherri Surozenski picked up 4 spares in a row for a sweet 140 and a Rockette win. Lucky Melina Wein made a couple of strikes, but Fay Rodriguez-Walker and her 135 pulled ahead in the seventh frame for a Rockette win. Lucky Captain Julie Fanelli shot a poult at the end of the third game for a 129. Keturah Mundy bagged her first turkey ever for a 145. Of course Sherri rolled 1 pin over that, and the Rockettes took all 11.

Baby birds were flying around loose. Paint by Numbers and the Guttersnipes each caught two poults in the first game. All Paints beat their average for the first win. Snipe Archer Brown added 19 pins to her average in the second game, but Paints were soaring high for another win. Jan Warner helped Mary Ellen with a 121 in the third game. Donna Clark bagged a big tom turkey for a 154 and a PbN hat trick.

The Brick Laying Babes had a 7-mark lead over the Fabulous Five. Babe Dara Clark opened the night with a 3-10 mini split trying to intimidate the veterans. Fab Betty Kontje had the same split a few frames later, but didn’t pick it up. Jackie Brewer warmed up with some strikes to bring the Fabs back into the lead with marks. With 4 spares in a row, Jackie boxed out the Babes with her 175 and a Fab victory.

Fab Captain Betty knocked down 2 strikes for a chicken, but Traci Kannwischer copied and expanded with a broken poult for a beautiful 158 and a Babe win. Fab Donna Cass was only hitting strikes on lane two while her spares appeared on lane one. She didn’t get them all, but enough to earn her a 142. Traci picked up some marks and with the help of Captain Laura Marcello they took the last game for the Babes.

Odd Balls started with a 6-mark lead over Spare Us. OB Captain Stephanie Tybaert tried to rally her troops with 4 spares in a row for a 139, but Lee Oliver, who dislocated her finger again, wasn’t having any of it.

Sue Klenawicus used the opportunity to charge forth with a high 140 and a Spare win. Spare Liz Lechmanski doubled up on her strikes and spares for a sweet 145. Trying to work through the pain, Lee opened with a turkey for a 173. Captain Stephanie was close behind with a 153 and Bev Pelletier pulled up the rear with her high for the night of 137.

With all three games more than 20 pins over average, OddBalls took high scratch and handicap game honors with a 562 and 786 respectively. In the last game, Ellie Labrozzi and Sue picked up some good wood, but Lee’s unlucky finger proved to be a blessing in disguise. Odd Balls gave a great encore just shy of the stellar performance they just had for the last win of the week.

Brick Laying Babes 39 16

Odd Balls 34 21

Paint by Numbers 34 21

Guttersnipes 28 27

Fabulous Five 25 30

Rockettes 23 32

Spare Us 22 33

Lucky Strikes 15 40