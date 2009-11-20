BREAKING NEWS: Fishing license still lifted for East End

Island anglers can continue to fish license-free through the

end of the year, at least, and the towns of Brookhaven,

Oyster Bay and Huntington have joined the lawsuit and

injunction against a new state fishing license. The Town of

Southold has also asked permission to join the suit.

Representatives of the New York state Department of

Environmental Conservation and six towns: Shelter Island, East Hampton, Southampton, Brookhaven, Oyster

Bay and Huntington appeared before Judge

Patrick Sweeney of the State Supreme Court in Islip

Thursday.

According to Town Attorney Laury Dowd, the DEC stipulated in

court to allow the three western towns to join the

lawsuit filed by the East End towns. The state asked for more

time to file a response brief to the lawsuit – January 2010 – but

agreed to keep the temporary restraining order in place during

that time.

The DEC also plans to file a motion to dismiss the entire suit,

Ms. Dowd reported.

The state is required by federal law – the

Magnuson Stevens Act – to comply with

requirements to register recreational salt-water anglers. The

DEC complained in court Thursday that they were unable to seek

an exemption from the federal fishing registry until this case

was settled, an exemption they need before the federal law goes

into effect in January 2010, Ms. Dowd said.

The towns said that they were not in support of the

DEC’s efforts to be exempted from the

federal fishing registry requirement.

Senator Charles Schumer and others have called for a free

registration program and argue that the Magnuson Stevens Act

does not require annual registration or any fees. The

state’s marine recreational fishing license,

which went into effect on October 1, costs $10 per year for

residents.