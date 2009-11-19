Black Friday goes green

The Island’s first “Trash Mash” will take place on Friday, November 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., thanks to the energetic efforts of Sherry Peregrin.

With support from the Shelter Island Town and the Police and Fire departments and sponsorship by Shelter Island Sanitation and Anderson Plumbing and Heating, Ms. Peregrin, a summer resident studying environmental science at SUNY Empire State College, has organized the event. It is an opportunity for all Islanders to “help clean up the earth and keep Shelter Island green.”

The meeting place is the Center firehouse where a large map of the Island will be marked with the areas most in need of “trash mashing,” identified by Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham.

Participants will chose an area to work on and will be given yellow bags, gloves and a bright colored vest to wear while picking up roadside trash. Dan Binder of Shelter Island Sanitation will pick up the trash bags from the designated roadsides and deliver them to the dump. Prizes will be awarded for the most cans collected, the largest piece of trash and “the most disgusting piece of trash.”

There will be coffee, hot chocolate and donuts at the firehouse for all the volunteers. So mark your calendars. This is a great way to work off that Thanksgiving meal and “mash the trash” for a greener Island.