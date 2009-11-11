50 YEARS AGO

School hoists Mains’l

We are happy to welcome a new publication — The Mains’l — to the Shelter Island scene. It is an interesting and well-done monthly newspaper of the Shelter Island School. Under the able guidance of Editor-in-Chief Debora Bittner and a staff of 28 students, the 12-page October issue of The Mains’l covers the activities of all grades, kindergarten through the senior year of high school. • NOVEMBER 14, 1959

25 YEARS AGO

Warnings for turkey eaters

An extra helping of Thanksgiving turkey can be a dangerous thing, the Automobile Club of New York warns motorists. Driving after a heavy meal increases the chance of a highway accident by dulling the driver’s reflexes and causing drowsiness behind the wheel. • NOVEMBER 15, 1984

10 YEARS AGO

Indians sweep county x-country titles!

Capping a near perfect season, Shelter Island’s girls and boys cross country teams traveled to Sunken Meadow State Park Friday and ran away with the Suffolk County Class D titles. Indian teams have won at this level in the past, but never both teams in the same year. • NOVEMBER 11, 1999