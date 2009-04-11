2009 golf season comes to a close

Golf season may be slowing way down but the Shelter Island Country Club officers are gearing up for next year. From the left, seated, Karen Gibbs (trustee), Liz Lechmanski (secretary) and Betty Kontje (president). Standing, Towney Montant (trustee), Ron Lucas (vice president), Hans Schmid (trustee) and Jack Kiffer (trustee).

The last day for the Shelter Island Country Club season was October 25, and what a day it was. The club’s current golf members enjoyed an opportunity to play a round at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, thanks to the members and the staff there. It was a fun day for all who took advantage of the gracious hospitality at GBCC and the good weather.

Following the round, there was a membership meeting and election before the closing party to end the season. After the meeting, members enjoyed a well-rounded buffet provided by Uncle Buck’s restaurant and plenty of cold beverages.

After the votes for new board members were counted, Hans Schmid was added as a new trustee replacing outgoing trustee Phil Power. Thanks to Phil for all of his efforts and accomplishments over the past years. Jack Kiffer was reelected as trustee to serve a full term on the board. Club President Betty Kontje was reelected to a second term and continues her dedication to the club. Thanks, Betty, for always being there.

We are all looking forward to another great golfing season in 2010. The honor system is currently in place, so please pay as you play in the fall and in the off-season. And don’t miss out for the 2010 season — join early, make some new friends and don’t forget that fun is guaranteed with every membership.

The winners of the SICC flights in 2009 were as follows:

Champion Flight Ladies: Samantha Edwards, runner-up Meddi Shaw

Champion Flight Men: Ken Kraus, runner-up Bennett Karnis

A Flight Ladies: Peg Brennan, runner-up Fran Walsh

A Flight Men: Mark Griffing, runner-up Cory Cass

B Flight Ladies: Sandra Lucas, runner-up Betty Kontje

B Flight Men: Rich O’Connell, runner-up Eric Singer

C Flight Men: Charlie Beckwith, runner-up Louis Cicero

Thought for the winter: Try and make three people smile every day!