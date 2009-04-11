1959 town election

In the fall of 1959, there was an election for supervisor, highway superintendent, justice of the peace, councilman, town clerk, receiver of taxes and two tax assessors. In those days, the town board was made up of two elected councilmen, two justices of the peace and the supervisor. Unlike today’s more formal primary election routine, each party’s local committee took requests from party members interested in running, and then held caucuses where the nominees were decided by its registered voters.

The Republican caucus was held on August 28th at Legion Hall, with balloting scheduled to be open from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. to accommodate folks with other evening plans. The incumbent Republicans had all expressed their interest in re-election, so the balloting appeared to be a formality.

Three weeks later, the Reporter took note that “a legal technicality” apparently brought to light “by a faction with an axe to grind” had made it necessary to schedule a new caucus on September 25. The reconvened caucus agreed to take nominations from the floor in addition to those submitted formally to the committee in August. The outcome was no different, but incumbent Sylvan Tybaert, town justice, had been hotly contested for the nomination by Thomas Jernick between the two caucuses. Mr. Tybaert took the nomination, but only by 24 votes. There were 227 voters in the first caucus, and 300 in the re-run. The GOP slate consisted of Evans Griffing for supervisor; Gilbert Clark for councilman; Mr. Tybaert for justice of the peace; Harry Bowditch for superintendent of highways; Wilma Cartwright for receiver of taxes; Helen Smith for town clerk; and Antonio Labrozzi and H. O. Dickerson for tax assessors.

In the meantime, Democrats had met quietly and named their slate: Louis Price for supervisor; John Lamont for councilman; Lester Van Wicklen for justice of the peace; Leo Urban for superintendent of highways; Joan Young for receiver of taxes; James Wilson for town clerk; and Francis Smith and Joseph Marino for tax assessors. Mr. Wilson withdrew from the clerk’s race before the election, deferring to the incumbent Helen Smith. So the lines were drawn.

The Reporter noted on October 17 that the Democrats had opened a headquarters office in the old Bohack store, directly across from Town Hall. Democratic chairman Herbert Sherman said “It’s high time for the stacks of paper as well as the workers [to] be moved from the dining room table.” The campaign headquarters was evidently an Island first.

In the last week leading up to the election, the Republicans scheduled a “Harvest Festival” open house and rally at Legion Hall for Halloween night, featuring both local and county candidates.

Republican dominance of Island politics was clearly borne out on election day, with one quite noticeable and unexpected exception: Mr. Griffing nosed out Mr. Price by just one vote of the 901 cast! Mr. Griffing was an established figure in Island and Suffolk County politics, having already served 12 years on the town board and three of his nine eventual two-year terms as supervisor. This extraordinary outcome took many Republicans by surprise, but elsewhere in Suffolk County the GOP was suffering from the fallout of a corruption scandal. Once all the absentee and military ballots came in and the obligatory recounts completed, Griffing survived by a scant 2 votes.