$10M budget approved for 2010

Shelter Island Town Hall.

A town budget of $10.1 million was unanimously adopted by the Town Board Friday as expected.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty presented the budget for a vote by saying, “As chief financial officer of the town, I am very humbled but very proud to propose adoption of the 2010 budget.”

“All our colleagues,” he said referring to Town Board members, department heads and staff, “have really contributed to make this a very sound and defensible budget that we all feel confident we can meet during the year.” Mr. Dougherty said that the budget would have “a very minimal impact on the tax structure.” The 2010 budget carries a $6.5 million levy that is 4.4 percent higher than the total financed by taxpayers in 2009. The anticipated tax rate is $2.09459 per $1,000 of assessed value. In other words, the owner of a $500,000 property would pay $1,047.30 for the town portion of his tax bill, which will also include levies from the school, library and fire district as well as county taxes.

A public hearing on the 2010 budget was held on November 4; no complaints were raised.

During his financial report, Mr. Dougherty said that the town’s cash balances are currently “in very excellent condition” and that “Shelter Island is the envy of the other East End towns for the way we’ve kept our fiscal picture under control.”

BUSINESS CONCERNS RAISED

“We’re missing a wintertime identity.”

That’s what Town Councilman Ed Brown concluded about the health of Shelter Island’s businesses this fall. He asked the Town Board to move business sustainability up on the town’s priority list for comprehensive planning.

Issues related to the town’s B-1 business zone, encouraging apartments on the second level of two-story storefronts, and other business issues are on a list of action items for Town Board consideration developed during the year-long review of how the town’s Comprehensive Plan has met its intended goals.

On a recent weekend, Mr. Brown noticed that Greenport was packed with people; he heard that Sag Harbor was busy as well. “While those two towns were busy, this town was dead as heck,” he said. Going back 20 years, the local economy supported more businesses through the winter than it does now, he added. “Fewer and fewer” second homeowners are spending time here in the cold months and that’s understandably forcing local business who can’t afford the overhead to close, he commented.

“I’d like to see it healthy enough most of the year,” so that businesses, particularly those that serve seniors who can’t get off the Island, can stay open.

Councilman Glenn Waddington agreed that “one of the bricks in the foundation” of the town’s master planning document “was to sustain our local businesses.”

“What drove our traffic a lot of times in the late fall,” he added, “was people coming over looking at real estate.” That traffic has slowed dramatically in the past two years.

Supervisor Dougherty added that the planning committee could “kick that priority up.”

OTHER ACTIONS

The town board held no public hearings on Friday, but in addition to the budget vote, acted on the following:

• Appointed Carol Galligan to serve on the Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee.

• Appointed town officials to serve on an MS4 committee, including building inspectors William Banks and Chris Tehan, Town Attorney Laury Dowd, Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham, Councilmen Peter Reich and Glenn Waddington and Bay Constable Albert Labrozzi. The committee will review and make recommendations regarding model laws to regulate runoff discharges, develop an enforcement mechanism for the laws, identify training opportunities for enforcement staff and educate the public on runoff prevention and regulations. MS4 is a federally mandated program to prevent stormwater runoff.

• Reinstated four mooring permits that had been revoked earlier this fall upon proof of installation by permit holders.

• Voted to request federal Community Development Block grant money, distributed by Suffolk County, to fund $2,400 in food pantry contributions and $13,600 in improvements to recreational facilities throughout the town.

• Authorized a contract to hire the bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers to perform at a concert sponsored by the town Recreation Department. Tickets are available online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/89822.

• Awarded a contract to purchase fuel oil for heating town buildings to J. W. Piccozzi and a contract to purchase propane to John’s Gas Service.