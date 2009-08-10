Zeroing in on Comprehensive Plan priorities

In May 2009, the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC), submitted its report to the Town Board after some 12 months of review, analysis and drafting — a substantial and sustained effort. The report was 138 pages including 83 so-called “action points” plus an eight-page executive summary. The plan includes a one-page “vision statement,” which articulates the committee’s interpretation of the objectives of the plan.

Two weeks ago, the CPAC met with Town Board members Chris Lewis and Glenn Waddington to discuss implementation of the plan, and more specifically priorities among the 83 action points included in the plan report, which Chris and Glenn had reviewed. Paul Mobius, Herb Stelljes, Paulette Van Vranken and I represented the committee. Peter Munson, Matt Sherman, and Mary Wilson were unable to attend.

The report, the executive summary and the action points can all be viewed on the town’s website shelterislandtown.us, and then by clicking on the Comprehensive Plan tab. While hard copies of the document can be obtained from the Town Clerk’s office, Shelter Islanders are urged to use the website, to keep costs down and to print out only those sections of the report that they need.

The committee report ranked action points of the plan into five priority groupings for action, the most important, classified “A”, as listed below. The performance rating (high 1 to low 5) scores the level of achievement or implementation for each action point over the past 15 years since the plan was first adopted. The action points are expressed as they were in the original plan. (See table at right.)

At the meeting, it was agreed that a number of these priority action points are being or have been addressed by the town — 1: Marine waters-MS4, 12: Geothermal and 51 and 52: Affordable housing.

The other “A” (highest priority) action points have been discussed, but the way forward has not yet been determined. The committee agreed with Councilwoman Lewis that house size and bulk was a very important issue that needed to be addressed as a matter of priority.

The town needs to hear from the community regarding the updated plan and its priorities. Thus, I encourage all Shelter Islanders to go to the town website to at least read the executive summary of the report and to scan though those action points of interest. Implementation of the plan must include community involvement to be effective and that process certainly will take time.

We shall shortly be providing detailed maps showing full build-out, knock down targets, aquifer depth, protected open space, and important natural resources on the website.

In the meantime, should anyone have questions about the report or the original plan, please do not hesitate to contact me at kassocates@optonline.net or 749-1945. Alternatively, you can contact Councilpersons Lewis or Waddington or any of the CPAC committee members.