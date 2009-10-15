Zeigler is KiptonART finalist

Shelter Island artist Gavin Zeigler is one of 19 artists selected to compete for the annual KiptonART Rising 2010 award, which recognizes six artists “whose works are passionate, memorable and innovative.”

The winners, who will be selected in early November, will receive exposure of their work over the next 12 months in a number of different artistic venues and through various exhibition opportunities in New York.

KiptonART is a private organization that supports up-and-coming artists and provides an outlet for them to display their work.